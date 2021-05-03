Kim Kardashian Is 'Ready' To Be Happy Again After Divorce As KUWTK Prepares For Its Final Episodes!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians mid-season trailer is upon us, and WOW, are there some heavy things still to figure out in the final episodes of this iconic reality TV show!

The series is ending forever later this summer, of course — at least on E! and cable TV, that is — and judging by what we just saw on Monday afternoon with the mid-season super teaser, everything is truly ending with a BANG!

Related: Fans See Kourtney Kardashian’s GREAT Chemistry With Travis Barker In Old ‘KUWTK’ Clip!

In the 73-second trailer clip, which you can see in full (below), a lot goes down: Kim Kardashian breaks into tears and opines how she’s “ready” to be “happy and joyful” again during a tough conversation with momager Kris Jenner. Longtime family friend and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-BF Scott Disick laments the end of the show — and then clashes with Kourtney over unresolved past relationship issues.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner struggle to figure out what comes next after 20 seasons of KUWTK as, for them, the show has consumed almost their entire lives. And Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson figure out family planning, weighing the possibility of surrogacy in their bid to give True Thompson a sibling.

Seriously, SO much happens in the minute-plus master trailer, we’re still reeling from it! Ch-ch-check out everything in this trailer video:

Wow! Crazy!

Going to be a lot to follow up on when KUWTK returns to E! on Thursday night.

And don’t forget to follow the final season all the way through the series finale on Thursday, June 10, at 8:00 pm ET.

Crazy to even think we’ve gotten to this point, but here we are! Truly, the end of an era!

[Image via KUWTK/YouTube]