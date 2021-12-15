Kim Kardashian Thanks Mason Disick For Looking Out For North West After Her Rogue Livestream!

Family looks out for each other — especially the KarJenners.

As we’ve been reporting, the next generation of the KarJenner clan has been taking over social media lately. Both Penelope Disick and North West have become TikTok stars in their own right. And though Kim Kardashian has tried to keep an eye on her daughter through their joint account, North still managed to go rogue with a livestream behind mom’s back!

Related: Kim Seemingly Blames North AGAIN For Blackfishing Criticism — YIKES!

On Tuesday, the fam celebrated the birthday of the oldest cousin, Mason Disick (and his little brother Reign), who not long ago went on a social media spree of his own. Apparently, though, he’s grown a lot since March 2020 when he spilled the tea about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship.

Auntie Kim posted a loving tribute for her nephew on her Instagram Story, writing:

“Mason, you are so mature and I’m loving who you are becoming. You are so protective over all of your cousins and family. I love you so much and will always be there for you.”

Here’s the full photo:

Awww!

To prove her point, the reality star shared a screenshot of texts from the newly 12-year-old, which read:

“I don’t want to disrespect North but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret. I did the exact same thing as she did. I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said. … Just in case for safety.”

Hmm, we guess the stuff about Kylie’s relationship status must have been the “one” thing he regretted?

In any case, the thoughtful message earned him praise from his aunt, who called him an “insightful king,” as you can see (below):

Related: Kanye Isn’t ‘Giving Up Without A Fight’ — Even Though Kim Is Totally Over It!

The SKIMS founder shared another screenshot with her response, too:

“I appreciate you looking out Mason and I agree. She felt bad and I don’t think she will do it again but it could be good if you talk to her about it.”

Being the “helpful king” that he is, North’s older cousin replied that he’d “love to talk to her about it” next time he visited the Kardashian-West household.

Kimmy then expressed her appreciation and proposed a family sleepover soon:

It is seriously adorable to see Mason keeping an eye out for his little cousin!

This is the kind of behind the scenes KarJenner content we LOVE to see.

Thanks for sharing Mason’s thoughtfulness with us, Kim!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram/TikTok]