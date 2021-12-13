Uh Oh! North West BUSTED By Kim Kardashian For Going Live On TikTok!

Kids these days, huh?

North West has been making quite a splash on social media, particularly with her joint TikTok account managed by Kim Kardashian. The mommy-daughter duo has shared some very cute content, from dancing to lip syncing to snippets of their everyday lives. But on Sunday, the 8-year-old took control of the account and went rogue!

Kanye West’s oldest child decided to go live on the video sharing app, giving followers a tour of her family’s house (the one she apparently finds “ugly” — LOLz!). Alongside a couple young friends, she took her livestream through some Christmas decor (including the tree) as well as a rented installment from the animated movie Sing.

The event came to an end when North entered her momma’s room and announced:

“Mom, I’m live.”

Of course, Kimmy did NOT approve of this use of the joint account. She immediately exclaimed:

“No stop! You’re not allowed to go live. North, come on. You’re not allowed to go live.”

And thus, North signed off – but not before a quick-fingered fan and screen recorded the moment.

Funny enough, this is a recurring problem for the KarJenner clan (and for parents everywhere). Previously, Mason Disick attempted to become Instagram famous, and his parents Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick had to intervene. (But not before he had spilled deets on Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship status!)

During her own IG Q&A, Kourt explained that her son hadn’t asked for permission to use his accounts that way. She shared:

“I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like he isn’t [old enough]. He’s 10. I think there’s an age limit with Instagram, I think it’s 13.”

She added:

“I made it private and then [Mason] turned it back to public without me knowing… so I just [deleted it]. It’s gone, it’s deleted.”

Luckily for us, North hasn’t been kicked off the Internet (yet). In fact, you can still see a lot of the same sights from her house tour on her TikTok account (below). One of the videos even shows off the family’s Christmas stockings – including Ye’s – hung by the fireplace.

The social media maven also showed off her lizards, Cheese and Bean, and their Christmas stocking. She dished on the animals:

“My mom hates them because they have worms. And they’re disgusting, my mom thinks.”

Hilarious. North clearly keeps Kim on her toes! We appreciate the behind-the-scenes sneak peek into the Kardashian-West household, but we have to agree with mom that North is a little too young for livestreaming. We hope she didn’t get into too much trouble, though!

