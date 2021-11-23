Penelope Disick’s 'Secret TikTok' Account Banned For Violating 'Multiple' Guidelines??

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s oldest daughter Penelope Disick is already taking after her momma — by documenting her life for all to see!

The 9-year-old’s secret TikTok was revealed over the weekend after a few sites published articles exposing her account name. But then just days later, it had been disabled by the app for violating too many “Community Guidelines.” HUH?!

The account in question was originally named @blah445087, with the bio reading “Kourtney-Penelope” and “account managed by an adult.” Along with many outlets, Amanda Hirsch (AKA @notskinnybutnotfat) shared the account deets with her 400K followers on Instagram, gushing:

“Wait is this really Pinop’s tiktok!? How sweet!!!!!”

The caption was posted alongside a TikTok of the kiddo sharing a day in her life. But by Sunday night, the account was already disabled leading Amanda to return to socials on Monday to share how “awful” she felt for potentially playing a part in getting the page shut down because she helped draw so much attention to it.

At this point, it remains pretty unclear what kind of guidelines the reality star’s daughter could have broken, other than the basic policy that users must be 13 years or older to join the app. It’s not like any of her videos were that wild — unless you hate seeing a rich kid vlog about shopping sprees, makeup hauls, and cooking.

While Kourtney hasn’t publicly confirmed the account yet, the momma of three posted a very similar video to her IG page in mid-October. In the clip, the duo makes hot chocolate together — using the same mug that @blah445087 highlighted in a different montage video. Kourtney, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner also followed the account, so, it definitely belongs to someone noteworthy! (Not to mention many of the videos take place in Penelope’s home, showing off items from her aunts’ various companies.)

There is some good news for the young star! As of Tuesday, the account was back up and running again, but with a new username, @pandkourt. So far, she has over 100K followers and over 1 million likes. While the bio still says the page is “managed by an adult,” it also requests:

“Can we get to 61.k please Thank you guys so so mic [sic]”

Uhh, yeah, an adult did not write that! LOLz. Take a look at some of Penelope’s most popular uploads (below)!

While that last one feels slightly odd for a child to be sharing online, is this type of content really bad enough to get her temporarily banned??

Interestingly, Penelope’s older brother Mason attempted to go viral last year as well, but his momma shut down his Instagram and TikTok. The 11-year-old then created a second TikTok account where he slammed Kourtney for the decision, complaining that the KUWTK alum deleted his account because he was “too young,” adding:

“I went viral. I would’ve had 2.7 mil [followers] by now if I kept it up.”

So, what’s changed?? The videos are pretty adorable, but do you think it’s okay for a 9-year-old to be online and potentially exposed to the harmful side of social media? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

