Kim Kardashian SLAMMED By Nicole Brown's Sister Over 'Distasteful' O.J. Simpson Jokes On SNL!

Kim Kardashian had us all impressed after her stint hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend!

The reality TV star left no stone unturned when it came to who she roasted during her opening monologue, taking jabs at family and also O.J. Simpson, too! Unfortunately, jokes about the latter did NOT sit well with some. While we can imagine the former pro footballer wasn’t thrilled about being the subject of Kimmie’s quips, it’s actually the late Nicole Brown Simpson‘s sister who is speaking out against this Kardashian.

Calling them in “poor taste,” Tanya Brown (pictured above, right inset) opened up to TMZ about how “distasteful” and disrespectful the cracks at Nicole’s murder were. As we know, Kim’s dad, Robert Kardashian, was famously one of O.J.’s defense attorneys, with the KKW Beauty founder joking to the audience:

“It’s because of him I met my first Black person. Wanna take a stab in the dark at who it was? I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but O.J. does leave a mark. Or several! Or none at all. I still don’t know!”

Yeah, not hard to see how Nicole’s murder was made light of here, considering she was found stabbed multiple times alongside Ron Goldman. Tanya pointed out how Kim should have pushed back on the jokes out of respect for the murdered star. For anyone who didn’t realize, momma Kris Jenner was a close pal of Nicole’s, and since she was actually involved in Kim’s SNL performance on Sunday night, might have had a say in what her daughter shouldn’t joke about. Or better yet, stormed out of rehearsals.

Tanya was left questioning how much the Kardashians even cared for her sister, slamming Kim’s quick quips as “beyond inappropriate and insensitive.” Not to mention how shocking it was to then hear the audience respond with so much laughter.

Do U think the momma of four lacked sensitivity bringing up the topic of Nicole’s murder? Or is it truly a case of enough time passing that it’s safe to joke about? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments (below)!

