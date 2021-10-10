Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reportedly Were ‘Making Eyes At Each Other’ During Her SNL Gig

Apparently, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West couldn’t keep their eyes off each other while she hosted Saturday Night Live!

On Sunday, a source dished to Page Six that the 44-year-old rapper offered his support to the 40-year-old reality star by sitting front and center in the audience during her opening monologue for the comedy show. However, that doesn’t shock us too much since he reportedly was a huge help for Kimmy Kakes leading up to her hosting duties. It also turns out eyewitnesses caught the duo repeatedly “waving and making eyes at each other” throughout the entire night!

In case you missed it, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum didn’t shy away from making jokes at Ye’s expense throughout her monologue. She even addressed her divorce from the ex, after calling him “the best rapper of all time” and “the richest Black man in America: A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.” She delivered a scathing dig, saying:

“So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to one thing — his personality. I know it sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth. And if there’s one thing that I always strive to be, it’s genuine.”

Related: Nick Cannon Claims Kim Kardashian LIED About Sex Tape When They Dated!

Ouch! We’re just going to assume that Kanye was chill with this joke — especially if they were actually “making eyes” all night long!

Rumors that the former couple may be reconciling have been swirling around over the last few months, reaching a fever pitch when Kim wore a wedding dress at his Donda album listening party. And while sources previously noted that their divorce is still on, they insisted “there actually is a chance they could get back together” before adding:

“They’ve been spending time together privately and ‘working on rebuilding the foundation of their relationship.’”

Granted, it is most likely they’re just “rebuilding the foundation” of their friendship. Most recently, Kim and Kanye spotted out to dinner at Nobu Malibu with some friends, and it looked pretty amicable.

For now, it is nice to see the co-parents just getting along and supporting each other through their various ventures. And as they say, never say never! Who knows what could happen between these two down the road! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via WENN, Saturday Night Live/YouTube]