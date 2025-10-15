Got A Tip?

Kim Kardashian Regrets Creepy Photoshoot With 16-Year-Old Justin Bieber!

One of Kim Kardashian‘s biggest career regrets involves Justin Bieber!

You might recall back in 2010 that Kimmy Kakes and JB posed for an Elle photo shoot together — and the whole thing was super steamy. It involved them running around on the beach, taking a dip in the ocean, Justin kissing her on the cheek, and more!

Yeah, really weird in retrospect! Looking back, Kim agrees it was a BIG mistake!

During Wednesday’s Call Her Daddy ep, Alex Cooper asked if there was anything the SKIMS founder did that she thinks she should’ve gotten “cancelled” for but didn’t. The Kardashians star recalled:

“I think I’m gonna get canceled if I say it! Like, I don’t know who approved this, and I don’t know who thought that this was normal, this narrative. But I did a photo shoot with Justin Bieber, and he was 16 years old. And I don’t know how old I was.”

She guessed she was maybe 30, which is close. She was 29 at the time! That’s a huge age gap, especially considering he was a minor! And while they didn’t kiss on the lips or anything crazy like that, the vibe was certainly loved-up!

Kim compared it to the Dustin Hoffman movie The Graduate, with her playing the Mrs. Robinson-type older woman role! LOLz! However, she insisted she never crossed the line — which made it all a little more “odd”:

“Nothing ever weird was obviously happening, and like, I just think that was like an odd concept and why none of us thought that that was odd at the time. But now we look back and I’m like, that would have not been the most appropriate thing.”

She added that Justin’s family and then-girlfriend Selena Gomez were on set for the shoot, and nobody spoke up to question the idea:

“His girlfriend was there, his parents were. I mean, it was like nothing creepy at all. But I look back and I’m like, that’s the one thing that I feel like, you know, he’s like a good dear friend of ours and the whole family, but like, who thought that that was a good idea?”

It’s especially creepy considering the whole thing started because of actual flirting!

In the behind the scenes video filmed during the shoot (above), Kim explained that she met the Baby singer at a White House Correspondents Dinner. She wanted to set him up with Kendall Jenner, who was 14 at the time. A much more age-appropriate relationship. However, the pop star was way more interested in Kim:

“He had responded in an interview saying that, ‘No, he didn’t want to be hooked up with my sister, he liked me,’ or something silly like that, it was a joke.”

He even called her his “girlfriend” online, which went viral. But she added:

“I don’t get how people would think that that’s serious. Sorry, Biebs.”

And yet, here they were, playing into the inappropriate fantasy! Thankfully, they didn’t do anything super wild, but yeah, the whole idea was a little icky and didn’t age well…

Hear her open up about this and more (below):

Reactions? Do U agree with Kim’s take?

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/Michael Wright/WENN & Call Her Daddy/YouTube]

Oct 15, 2025 15:00pm PDT

