Kim Kardashian Spends An INSANE Amount On Her Glam Per Year!!!

For Kim Kardashian, it is suuuuuper expensive to look this good!

During an interview for Call Her Daddy on Wednesday, Alex Cooper asked the 44-year-old reality star an important question: How much does she spend on glam each year? Kim looks great 24/7, everything from hair and makeup, so you know it comes with a hefty cost. But your jaw will drop when you find out the exact price tag! Following a brief pause, Kim responded:

“Well… a lot. But if I’m filming my show [The Kardashians], then they pay for it. If I’m working, then they pay for it. So I try to get it all paid for so that I don’t personally have to pay for it.”

Alex noted it was a “smart” move for Kim. The Kardashians star continued:

“A tally. I mean, I don’t have a concept of what, like, certain simple things cost. Let me think about this.”

The podcast host suggested that Kim text her business manager for the number. However, the SKIMS founder feels like she “should know this, actually.” We’d hope so since it’s her money! Even though she is a billionaire, this is something to keep track of just in case! Alex went on to guess “six figures” or “seven figures.” To which Kim replied:

“It could be a million dollars.”

1 million! DAMN!

The former soccer player wasn’t “surprised,” though! And while stroking her locks, Kim noted that “this hair isn’t cheap.” Apparently! Cooper wondered if she actually spent more than a million, like “maybe [$5 million].” However, Kimberly swore it was less than that. Phew! Five million on hair and makeup is wild! A million is even crazy! We can’t believe it! Watch the podcast episode (below):

