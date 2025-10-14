Kim Kardashian Releases Thongs With Pubic Hair -- Yes Really!

If you thought the nipple bra was wild, wait until you see Kim Kardashian‘s latest product!

On Tuesday, SKIMS launched a new line of thongs in a wide variety of colors, complete with a variety of… bushes! Yeah, you read that correctly! PUBIC HAIR PANTIES!

The reality star created thongs with pubic hair that come in a dozen variations of shade, hair texture, etc. As the description on the site reads:

“Our most daring panty yet. Hand-made in a super sheer, stretch mesh, this string thong features a mix of curly and straight faux hair in twelve different shade variations. Complete with elastic side straps. Fits true to size.”

It is definitely “daring!” You have to see these things to believe ’em! Check it out (below):

OMG, Kim!!!

This isn’t underwear, it’s a MERKIN!

You know, it reminds us of when The Kardashians star wore that faux fur bikini top and matching thong bottoms! Was that a soft launch for this era of SKIMS? You can also watch the promo video for the lingerie item HERE. It’s set up like a game show called “Does the carpet match the drapes.” Spoiler alert? The carpet is a rug!

Following the announcement, many fans took to the comments section of the clip to react! Some are on board, and others cannot believe Kim dropped this product! See what folks had to say (below):

“This is rage bait” “kimberly who asked & needs this ??” “kimberly this is where we draw the line” “nobody asked for this, Kimberly.” “I love Skims, but what the hell is this?” “Do we wash this in the washer or use shampoo and conditioner lmao” “Ok but this is actually funny! People getting mad over this is weird.. just don’t buy it” “Boy does the girl know how to market” “Smart way to bring people to your website, have them laughing, then them ending up buying actual cute stuff they don’t even need. Genius e-commerce team “ “I thought this was April fools and then realized it’s not April.” “You know what? Hell yeah.” “Is this a joke? Goes to website. I guess not. Why, Kim, why?” “I can’t unsee and I demand a refund for something I never even paid for” “I thought this was a joke but they’re actually on the website lol love it” “i know kim and the team have so much fun with these marketing campaigns this is so dope hahahah” “Just so yall know you can grow your own for free”

Ha! That last one… Def cheaper than shelling out $32 on a hairy thong! LOLz!

What are your reactions to her crazy new product, Perezcious readers? Are you all for it? Or do you think Kim is doing way too much here? Sound OFF with all your thoughts in the comments below!

