Kim Kardashian’s New Nipple Bra Is Getting ROASTED Online!

Not everyone’s quite as perky as Kim Kardashian over her new nipple bra.

On Friday, the reality star took to Instagram to share an innovative new addition to her ultra-lucrative shapewear line: the SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra. That’s right!! This thing comes loaded with faux nipples for customers who, well, want to go for that look!

Related: Jodie Turner-Smith Spotted With Mystery Man Amid Joshua Jackson Divorce!

Kim debuted the creation in a silly video in which she cosplayed as a climate scientist — dressed, of course, in head-to-toe SKIMS. She said:

“The Earth’s temperature is getting hotter and hotter. The sea levels are rising. The ice sheets are shrinking. And I’m not a scientist, but I do believe everyone can use their skillset to do their part.”

She then made her way over to a diagram of the eye-catching new brassiere, explaining:

“That’s why I’m introducing a brand new bra with a built-in nipple. So no matter how hot it is, you’ll always look cold.”

OMG!

She added:

“Some days are hard, but these nipples are harder. And unlike the icebergs, these aren’t going anywhere.”

Watch the entire thing (below):

Fans quickly began flooding the comments with differing takes, but many seemed appalled over the campaign’s sensitive subject matter:

“Did you just make a joke about global warming?” “For a second I thought it was an April fools but it’s October lol.” “this is a joke right? please say YES” “People are dying in wars. Meanwhile, celebrities in America”

However, for some other users, the new garment was a welcome surprise on their feeds:

“It’s giving ‘Regina George cut holes in her sweater so I did too’” “It’s giving Jennifer Aniston in every episode of Friends” “For someone who has had a double mastectomy, this is a dream” “As a breast cancer survivor, thank you”

It sounds like she’s already got some customers!

Love it or hate it, Kim says that in addition to SKIMS’ “investment in advancing carbon removal,” she’s donating 10% of the Ultimate Nipple Bra sales as a “one-time donation” to 1% for the Planet — “a global network with thousands of businesses and environmental organizations working together to support people and the planet.”

One person commented:

“Please say sike….you lost me with this one kim….using climate change as a punchline for the furthering of fast fashion marketing….these carbon removals you’re promising better be bullet proof!! Talking carbon negative!!!!”

Well, the people have spoken! The ball is in Kimmy’s court now!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Will YOU be buying the SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra when it launches on October 31? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via SKIMS/Instagram]