Is Kim Kardashian Trying To Upstage Taylor Swift With Her Own 'Elizabeth Taylor' News?!

Is Kim Kardashian trying to get some attention off of Taylor Swift‘s new release? Or maybe try to bite into that spotlight??

As you know, T-Swizzle released her new album The Life of a Showgirl on Friday, so everyone is digging into the meanings behind the songs. And searching each one… Well, with one of her songs being called Elizabeth Taylor the iconic silver screen actress is getting a spike in attention on Google. Could it be someone is taking advantage of that?

Kim is a big fan of the Cat on a Hot Tin Roof actress, and she’s timed her own Elizabeth Taylor announcement pretty conveniently. And no, she didn’t get into her closet, don’t worry! Ha!

Related: Someone Tried To Put ‘A Hit’ Out On Kim Kardashian!

No, on the SAME DAY Mz. Swift released her album, Kimmy Cakes revealed her documentary about Elizabeth, Rebel Superstar, is finally getting a US release after already premiering in the UK. The doc will be available to watch on Fox Nation this Monday.

Perfect timing, maybe? Or was it more… snake-like than that? Sorry, just sayin’…

Fans on social media certainly had their sssuspicions, with some writing:

“Kim knows what she is doing, she is trying to say she owns Elizabeth Taylor, not Missy Swift, we get it, we hear you KIM!” “Both Kim and Taylor talk Elizabeth Taylor on the same day, not a coincidence.” “Wait they announced this the same day as Taylor’s album? That feels intentional lol. Always calculated.”

Hmm. It would be a pretty big coincidence! What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN/TCM/YouTube]