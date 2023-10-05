Kim Kardashian ROASTED For Calling Tristan Thompson Such A 'Good' Dad & Friend -- Despite Everything He Put Khloé Through!

Kim Kardashian couldn’t hold back when asked about her relationship with Tristan Thompson during Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians.

Knowing her glowing remarks were going to get her in trouble online, she went on about what a “good friend” and great father the NBA player is, gushing:

“I know you guys are gonna hate me for this, and you’re gonna hate us, and you’re gonna think Khloé’s whatever. It’s so crazy because he’s such a good friend and he’s such a good dad, but he just couldn’t get it together in that area of being a faithful boyfriend.”

Basically, they’re BFFs and have bonded since Kim’s split from Kanye West — even though Tristan has betrayed her sister, Khloé Kardashian!

So, naturally, everyone watching at home had a tough time taking in Kim’s raving commentary! And they let their feelings be known on Reddit! Not mincing any words, the critics argued:

“Kim is A Trashcan Apologist” “Seems like he’s her bf in this — Weird” “Such a good dad yet doesn’t see his other kids. Lol ok girl” “Is she really that desperate for friends Jesus chrisssst” “This was disappointing but not surprising…smh” “OH YEAH, not visiting your kids is such good dad energy. Maralee totes agree, kim. she also thinks trashcan is an amazing dad”

Yeah, they aren’t wrong…

Not only did he cheat on KoKo numerous times, but he also fathered a child with another woman — Maralee Nichols — while with the Good American founder! And he will hardly acknowledge that baby’s existence! So calling him an excellent father does seem like a little bit of a stretch. At least if you’re taking into account all his kids! (He also shares son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig and Tatum, 1, with Khloé.)

We get that the whole family has grown to have their own relationships with the 32-year-old at this point since he’s been in the fold for so long. But we’d expect them to be a bit more loyal and protective of Khloé! Ya know??

