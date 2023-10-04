Anna Wintour WAS Annoyed With Kim Kardashian During Paris Fashion Week -- And Here's Why!

It looks like Kim Kardashian did rub Anna Wintour the wrong way during Paris Fashion Week!

ICYMI, a video circulated on social media last week of the 42-year-old reality star showing up to Victoria Beckham’s fashion show and sitting next to the Vogue editor-in-chief. Anna looked visibly annoyed when Kimmy Kakes arrived. And then innerestingly, the video cut to Kim sitting next to Posh Spice’s husband, David Beckham, instead. So at some point Anna had left! See (below):

Kim Kardashian arriving at Victoria Beckham ss24 pic.twitter.com/iMbQrd5C1u — ➳❥ (@VANITYxVAULT) September 29, 2023

The clip made it seem like Anna had maybe moved her seat to avoid Kim. And considering their history, fans jumped to some bad conclusions. Sources dismissed any drama claims at the time, saying they actually sat next to each other the entire runway show until Anna left. Well… that may be kinda true… But when did she leave? Fans were convinced the fashion guru appeared visibly irritated at Kim — and they may not have been wrong. And now we know why!

According to the UK Telegraph‘s head of fashion, Lisa Armstrong, on Tuesday, Anna was very upset at Kim for keeping everyone waiting for roughly “50 minutes” before showing up at the event! She wrote:

“The Kardashians’ fashion show routine is to keep everyone waiting at least 50 minutes before ‘making their entrance. At Victoria Beckham on Friday, Anna Wintour was visibly unamused, tapping her watch repeatedly in the direction of the PRs before the show finally started once les Kardashians had swept in.”

Oof! A source for Page Six confirmed that Anna had been angry at Kim for coming late to the show, especially since she was the guest of honor that day:

“Kim was super late. Anna was pissed because the show was delayed until Kim arrived. Anna left before Victoria even did her walk in front of the guests after showing the collection because she was late to other shows.”

Yikes, Kim! That is not a good look! But an insider close to Anna once again tried to shut down the drama rumors, claiming that the two women talked during the show. As for why Anna bounced from the event? The source said the only reason she left “early” was because she had “another engagement.” Well, did she have another place to be because that show got started so late? We’d be annoyed, too!

Another fashion source also swore the event wasn’t delayed due to Kim — they say the show started roughly a half hour after the 5:30 p.m. call time because Victoria’s team wasn’t ready:

“Kim and Kris arrived at 5:50 pm so they were only 20 minutes late. The show would have started without [Kardashians], but [Beckham’s team was] not ready backstage… shows don’t usually start right at the invite time. Usually they start 20-40 minutes after the allotted time.”

Nevertheless, Kim may want to make a mental note that Anna is a big fan of punctuality! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

