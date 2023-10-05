Kim & Khloé Kardashian Reveal Why They Keep Defending Tristan Thompson After YEARS Of 'F**ked Up' Behavior!

No matter what the world thinks, Kim and Khloé Kardashian will never cut Tristan Thompson out of their lives.

In Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the sisters got candid about why they have continued to defend and even house the NBA player despite all the s**tty things he’s done! Khloé, who has been letting her ex and his little bro Amari — whom he is now the primary caretaker of — live in her home during renovations, began by saying in a confessional:

“I definitely feel overwhelmed and I guess stressed at times, but I’m not the one going through most of the pain here.”

Honestly, we give her so much credit for being so mature and selfless through this! It cannot be easy after his latest cheating scandal!

Elsewhere in the episode, the Good American founder reflected:

“I’m not naïve to [the] fact that my ex-boyfriend is living in my house and that we’re in really sensitive times.”

While acknowledging “Tristan is in the very fresh stages of grieving [his mom],” she insisted she has established strong boundaries to make sure they don’t fall into old patterns, she explained:

“I never want to be someone that anyone can accuse that I misled them when it comes to love. I think I’m so adamant about that because I’ve been on the receiving end of it and I just don’t think love is something you play with.”

The 39-year-old added later:

“I lost a parent, I don’t wish that on anybody. I don’t care what you did to me, this is something beyond my pain. My moral compass is saying for me to be a good person and be supportive when someone is in need, so everyone do what your moral compass says, I’m gonna do what mine says.”

As she should! That said, in the premiere episode, she was complaining about Tristan and Amari overstaying their welcome, so even her kindness has a limit. LOLz!

As for Kim K’s relationship with Tristan, it’s equally as complex. The SKIMS founder opened up to cameras about why she’ll never kick the Cleveland Cavaliers player to the curb, dishing:

“I know you guys are gonna hate me for this, and you’re gonna hate us, and you’re gonna think Khloé’s whatever. It’s so crazy because he’s such a good friend and he’s such a good dad, but he just couldn’t get it together in that area of being a faithful boyfriend.”

The understatement of a lifetime! Hah! Despite his messy past, she continued:

“You want to obviously hate him for that. Yeah, of course, his actions and who he was are so f**ked up, I can’t deny that, and we’ve had our talks about it and had our fights about it… but he’s also shown so many decent things and has been a really good person and friend.”

Aside from being a good father to his kids with KoKo, True, 5, and son Tatum, 1, Tristan is also an incredible uncle to the older model’s kiddos and has been a reliable support system for the 42-year-old amid her rocky split from Kanye West, she noted:

“When he saw me struggling with my kids, he stepped up. He started showing up to the games, he picks them up, takes them to dinner, and will always come to my defense, especially if it’s stuff with with me and my ex, and I never really forgot that. I’ll never really throw someone away and act like I don’t feel like they can’t grow and evolve.”

Very sweet! And it makes so much sense. As much bad history as they have, they have plenty of good history, too! Since he’ll always be part of the family, we suppose it’s better they try to get along than make things problematic for True and Tatum — that said, we do hope they don’t let his bad actions go unpunished! Khloé deserves better!

Thoughts?! Do U think Khloé and Kim are doing the right thing by continuing to be a friend to the athlete despite everything he’s done?? Sound OFF (below)!

