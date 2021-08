Kim Petras and Ava Max are the two MOST POP artists working in music right now – and we love them both so much!

We’ve been supporting Petras since she was practically a fetus and it’s beautiful to see her grow and achieve such success!

The German queen is back with Future Starts Now. This is that big bright sound that she does so well!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Kim Petras!