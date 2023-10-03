Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann’s Mansion Put Up For Sale On Real Estate Websites -- But The Listing Is FAKE?! Huh??

Wait a second, is Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s home finally on the market???

As Perezcious readers know, the former couple have been having some serious financial problems for a while now. And to help pay off their debt, Kroy has been begging a judge for authorization to sell their house in Georgia amid their divorce. Why does he even need the courts involved? Although Kim claims they were on the same page when it came to selling the property, the 38-year-old former football player says she has not been on board whatsoever – hence why he needs the judge’s help. So messy.

No decision has been made on whether he could move forward, at least by the judge. But has Kim and Kroy come to some sort of understanding and put their house up for sale? There appears to be a listing out for their home that suggests so!

According to TMZ on Tuesday, people spotted the property on several real estate websites, including Zillow and Trulia, on Wednesday. And it’s going for $3.2 million, which is slightly above its estimated value of roughly $2.9 million.

Whoa! Kim and Kroy are really attempting to get as much money as possible with this sale… or are they? Here’s the thing about the listing – it’s fake! Sources for TMZ say that the exes never listed the home! Wow. Is someone messing with Kim and Kroy? Or is something else going on here?

At this time, neither Kim and Kroy have addressed the alleged listing mishap. But it sounds like the mansion is not up for sale yet, much to the chagrin of Kroy right now! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]