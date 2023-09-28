Kim Zolciak Missed The Latest Kroy Biermann Divorce Court Hearing And The Judge Got PISSED!!

Kim Zolciak wasn’t around for a key divorce court hearing with estranged husband Kroy Biermann. And no, it’s not because they were too busy having sex! Let’s just get that out there right now. LOLz!!

See, Kim and Kroy have been duking it out in court while also simultaneously shacking up and trying to figure out a new normal for their fam. And things just got a bit messier on Wednesday when Kim didn’t check in with the judge!

Related: Kroy Cops To Sleeping With Kim Recently — But Says He STILL Wants To Split ASAP!

According to ET, the drama started when the Don’t Be Tardy star was worse than tardy for the previously-planned Wednesday court date. She wasn’t just late for the Zoom call with a judge on the matter — she missed it entirely. Oops?! By Wednesday night, insiders finally got to the bottom of why Kim was a no-show at this key meeting: she was traveling back from filming!

As we’ve reported, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has taken up a new gig on the second season of the revival of the reality show The Surreal Life. That show has been shooting down in Colombia for the past few weeks, and per a source who spoke to the mag, that’s where Kim was when she missed this meeting:

“She was shooting in Colombia and could not make it in time because of production schedules. She has to make money because things are very tight right now with money.”

Yeah…

Per ET, at the hearing Kim missed out on, Kroy’s lawyer Marlys Begrstrom asked the court if the former NFL star could sell the estranged couple’s Alpharetta, Georgia home. Biermann also confirmed during the hearing that foreclosure will take place on November 7 if the couple is unable to sell before then.

The drama really kicked off when Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shermela J. Williams realized everyone was in the Zoom call for the meeting except Kim. Judge Williams asked the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s lawyer David Beaudry to explain her absence. He gave the excuse about The Surreal Life, and tried to apologize for Kim being in the wind, but per the ET report, the judge was “irritated.” Judge Williams said:

“[Kim’s] presence was not waived for today, so she is supposed to be here. I did not waive her presence.”

While Beaudry continued apologizing for the RHOA alum’s absence, Judge Williams called the meeting “a waste” and rescheduled a follow-up for Friday. She also ordered all parties involved to appear at all meetings going forward. Laying down the gavel!!

It sounds like the hearing was important. Too bad Kim skipped it! Then again, if the Surreal Life filming excuse is legit, Kim and Kroy really do need the funds…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]