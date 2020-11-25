Kim Zolciak Has THE BEST Response To Her Instagram Nip Slip!

If you’ve got ‘em, flaunt ‘em, right?

Of course, Kim Zolciak Biermann wasn’t actively trying to flaunt her bare breasts, but apparently if a nip slips out here and there it’s no skin off her… well… you know. The reality star accidentally gave fans an unintended eye full on an Instagram Live last month, but she’s not too concerned by the wardrobe malfunction.

The Real Housewives alum appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Monday, and a fan wrote in to ask if she’s “been more careful when she goes Live … after having two nip slips a couple weeks ago.”

Kim brushed off host Andy Cohen’s surprise, saying:

“She’s exaggerating. And my nipples are so good that I didn’t even care. So, oops!”

Asked to elaborate, she continued:

“My boobs are great. I paid for them, they’re amazing, they’re great. So I had the nip slip, it looks great, so whoops.”

Well, she ain’t wrong!

That’s a pretty positive attitude to have towards a potentially embarrassing situation!

The 42-year-old added:

“I didn’t know — I had my bathrobe on, I was just doing a Live, I leaned forward to grab a piece of paper. People were telling me but I honestly rewatched it and never saw it. So I was like, ‘Oh, whatever,’ I left it up. Dumb.”

Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach also appeared on the show and praised the Don’t Be Tardy star’s nonchalant attitude. Laughing, he commented:

“I’ve been a fan of Kim’s for a while. I love her being so candid and open with everything that she does. I love it.”

The mother of six has always been open about her plastic surgery experiences — and not even a global pandemic could keep her from going in for some cosmetic touch-ups. On a previous WWHL appearance, she described being her doctor’s first patients (alongside daughter Brielle Biermann) when Atlanta opened up after lockdown.

Elsewhere on Monday’s WWHL episode, Kim revealed that she still keeps up with former RHOA co-star Porsha Williams. She told Cohen:

“Porsha is killing it. I live through Porsha vicariously. I love Porsha and I always have. And I love that she stands up for what she believes in. It’s not easy being in the public eye and doing that, so props to her.”

Public scrutiny is certainly a concern for any reality star — and we imagine flashing your tatas online doesn’t make things any easier! We love that Kim doesn’t give a f**k about her nip slip, though. She has every right to be proud of her boobs!

