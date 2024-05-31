King Charles VS Prince Andrew! It's Getting Nasty! 

Prince Andrew is continuing to ignore the King’s requests!

The brothers have been feuding for months now as King Charles III has been trying to evict his brother from the Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion he currently shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Andrew has been mostly shunned by the royals and the public after the exposure of his links to Jeffrey Epstein‘s sex trafficking ring. The disgraced royal was pals with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in the early 2000s — and has been formally accused by Epstein victim Virginia Guiffre of having sex with her when she was just 17. But of course, like all the other men named in the scandal, Andrew has never faced any real consequences. Heck, he’s treated better than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are also no longer working royals and paying the price for it. For example, Andrew hasn’t even been uninvited from most family events or forced to make his own way in life. Aside from no longer helping out with public duties and his tarnished reputation, not much has changed for him. Until this mess with the house…

For a year now, Charles has been trying to get Andrew to leave his mansion and move into the recently vacated Frogmore Cottage (the smaller estate the Sussexes were forced to leave). It is rumored Prince William and Princess Catherine would eventually move into the larger pad. The siblings reportedly reached an agreement last summer that allowed the Duke of York to stay at the home for a bit longer, but that has now run its course.

Apparently Charles wants him out ASAP — but Andrew isn’t budging! Now, His Majesty is threatening to cut ties!

According to The Times on Friday, Charles is no longer willing to fund his younger brother’s lifestyle at the home located in Windsor Great Park. A source told the outlet Andrew is “making a point of the matter” despite no chance of ever returning to his royal duties, noting:

“The King’s kindness is not without limit and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, recently vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which also has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge.”

Understandable. That would get pricey fast! But the 64-year-old doesn’t care, the source continued:

“He is taking longer than desirable to recognise the reality of the situation, even though it is clearly the most sensible course of action. If he doesn’t agree to move to a property better suited to his needs, then the King may have to reconsider the levels of support he is willing to provide.”

Of course Andrew doesn’t see “the reality of the situation.” He’s in his 60s and near as we can tell has never faced real consequences for anything in his life! Even the lawsuit settlement with Virginia was paid for by his family’s money. And the absence of consequences may continue.

At this point, it’s unclear what legal grounds Charles has to fight back with. Andrew has lived at the property for 20 years — reportedly after signing a 75-YEAR lease in 2003, stipulating that he would foot the bill for renovation and upkeep expenses while only paying £250 a week. In January, a source told The Mirror:

“Andrew is going nowhere. He has a cast iron lease.”

The Firm should’ve thought twice about letting him sign such a long lease! But with Charles threatening to pull back support in other areas, maybe Andrew will have no choice but to agree to the move? What do YOU think? Share your predictions (below)!

