Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Finally Vacated Frogmore Cottage After King Charles' Eviction Notice!

It’s official. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can no longer call the UK their home.

Months after King Charles III sent them a shady AF eviction notice, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have finally left the premises, which until now was their only residence in Harry’s hometown. Charles has been trying to kick out his son since he began the eviction process right after Spare was released, so that sure gives you a good taste of how this feud is shaping up!

A palace insider confirmed the move to ITV News on Thursday, insisting the couple had “only just left” the estate. Originally, reports claimed they had until the coronation in May to move out, so it seems like they received a little extra time to pack. The annual Sovereign Grant report currently shows that the five-bedroom home is vacant, per Page Six, but that might not be for long!

Related: Meghan Markle Distancing Herself From Prince Harry!

As we’ve been following, His Majesty wants his embattled brother Prince Andrew to leave the 30-room mansion he currently calls home, the Royal Lodge, and trade it in for the more humble abode. But Andrew is not having it!

Thanks to a large inheritance the Duke of York reportedly received after Queen Elizabeth II‘s death, he should be able to afford the maintenance of the property without being a working royal anymore, so that might help him stay longer. In the meantime, he’s supposedly trying to pawn off Frogmore to his daughter, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, now that they have two children. An insider told Page Six:

“For now, Andrew has got one over his brother and we will see how long it lasts.”

There may be no rush to get the 63-year-old out of the Royal Lodge either. Clapping back at reports Charles wanted Prince William and Princess Catherine to move into the large home, other Page Six sources said they are “extremely happy” at Adelaide Cottage and have no interest in moving at this time. It seems like Harry and Meghan really drew the short straw on this one. It’ll be interesting to see where they stay when (and if) they ever return to London!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]