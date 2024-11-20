King Charles & Prince Andrew No Longer On Speaking Terms: REPORT 

King Charles and Prince Andrew are reportedly no longer on speaking terms. Oh no!

The brothers have been battling over the Royal Lodge estate for months now. It’s where the Duke of York is currently staying after signing a 75-year lease when Queen Elizabeth II was the monarch. Ever since Charles took charge, he’s wanted his younger sibling out, offering up Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s former home Frogmore Cottage instead. Andrew has successfully avoided the eviction so far — and it’s created a massive rift!

In an updated biography of Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story., written by Robert Hardman and published earlier this month, the author claimed Andrew was cut off financially by Charles, who is no longer paying for security at the estate or giving Andrew a personal allowance — costs that used to total several million pounds a year. Wow! Considering Andrew is required to pay for the expensive upkeep of the mansion, this could put him in a pickle!

Hardman claims the embattled father of two has found “other sources of income” to help him afford to stay in the house, but his “obstinacy” has “soured” relationships with family. And specifically, the brothers are reportedly no longer speaking to each other, according to The Times. Damn. Is a house really worth all this?!

Per the outlet on Saturday, the “lack of closeness” between the brothers “has matured into outright hostility,” causing them to reach a “new low in relations.” Former royal correspondent Stephen Bates blames this, in part, on Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein, saying:

“Charles realized that Andrew’s association with [Jeffrey] Epstein made him a loose cannon. The allegations about his behavior were never successfully quelled and made him damaged goods.”

Oof.

According to DailyMail.com earlier this month, a source confirmed:

“The duke is no longer a financial burden on the King.”

The insider added:

“If he can find the money, then that is up to him. But if not, he will find that the King does not have unlimited patience.”

Hmm. What’s Charles’ plan next? He’s seemingly tried everything he can think of and it’s not working. And also, if the bros were never that close, will this new silent treatment really do much? Seems like maybe they could just go on not speaking to each other for ages like Harry and Prince William. Unless, of course, Andrew needs his allowance back!

It’ll be incredibly clear where the brothers stand with each other during the upcoming holidays. However, it’s currently unclear if Andrew will be invited to the annual family gathering for Christmas at Sandringham. If he’s not there, it’s likely that he’s been completely shut out!

Thoughts? Do you think Charles is doing the right thing? Or is this too harsh?? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN & BBC News/YouTube]