Popular Korean Mukbang YouTuber Tzuyang Opens Up About YEARS Of Abuse, Extortion, & Threats At The Hands Of Her Ex-Boyfriend 

Popular Korean mukbang star Tzuyang (real name Park Jung-won) is opening up about the private nightmare she has faced behind the scenes for the last several years!

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old YouTube star, who has over 10 million subscribers, said she’s been the victim of alleged abuse, extortion, and threats at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, referred to only as Mr. A. Sadly, the only reason Tzuyang came forward was because she was supposedly being blackmailed for tens of millions of won by other YouTubers associated with “Cyber Wreckers” — who post rumors about celebrities online for malicious reasons such as to cause harm or extort money from others. Per local outlets, Gujeyeok was the first to claim someone was about to expose her if she didn’t pay up. Instead of letting the trolls win, the content creator chose to share her story herself.

Via translation from the Korea Times and more, this all began around 2017 or 2018 when the celeb took a gap year from university and soon after met her boyfriend. Just like most abuse stories go, he was very kind to her at first but his true colors started to show. She tried to leave him, but he threatened her and her family and said he’d release a secret video recorded of her. She said via translation:

“I tried to break up because he showed violent behavior, but he threatened to distribute an illegal video he had taken of me, so I couldn’t leave him.”

He then convinced her to work at an adult entertainment company he was involved with — where he yet again took more videos and photos of her to prove she worked there, which could ruin her career and reputation if that ever got out. He also allegedly began physically abusing her at this time. Within the agency, the man also allegedly started verbally and physically abusing staffers.

She then started her YouTube account to earn money and it quickly blew up online. So, he created an agency and forced her into a wildly unfair contract giving him 70% of her earnings! OMG! She claimed:

“Even though I earned some money from the broadcasts, he took all of it, leaving me without enough money to buy even a chicken meal.”

Off camera, she was also allegedly being beaten by Mr. A two times a day, and he would pick locations that were easier to hide in the videos, such as her arms. Jeez.

During the pandemic, her boyfriend forced her to retire from the YouTube world as she was wrapped up in a scandal. At the time, Korean influencers were getting canceled for not disclosing that they were putting out ad-sponsored content. For Tzuyang, this meant that some of her videos included food she was being paid to eat, and she didn’t disclose that to her followers. She claimed she didn’t know all the logistics of the business because her partner controlled the finances. But she listened to him and quit.

Her partner and workers allegedly began monitoring her comment section and commenting as if they were her. Eventually, her fans wanted her back online — and that’s when her employees allegedly found out about her ridiculous contract. She shared:

“Initially, I was afraid that my weaknesses would be exposed, but with the support of the employees, I was able to sever ties with Mr. A. However, he then started threatening my family and the employees, and fabricated stories to spread to other YouTubers, which led me to file a lawsuit against him.”

This is where those Cyber Wreckers come in. Mr. A supposedly started sharing all of the NSFW content he had on his girlfriend. According to her legal team, she filed multiple lawsuits against Mr. A, which included allegations of unpaid earnings, termination of her exclusive contract, and opposition to trademark registration. She also accused him of criminal charges for habitual assault and sexual violence. Her lawyer Kim Tae-yeon said:

“Tzuyang’s suffering was immense, and the evidence is extensive. There are 3,800 audio files containing the details of her victimization. As a criminal defense lawyer handling many cases, this one was shockingly severe. The amount of unpaid earnings owed to Tzuyang is at least 4 billion won [about $3 million].”

Here’s the thing. An agreement was made between the parties — but then Mr. A allegedly violated the terms, leading to a second lawsuit. Because he is now deceased (a translator said he died by suicide), it was closed. Wow. Her team concluded the video:

“We hope there will be no further speculation or misunderstandings regarding the parties involved, and we wish to prevent any secondary harm to the bereaved family.”

It’s so terrible she went through all of this — and that she was forced to come forward about it. What a f**ked up situation, and especially since she will not get the justice she deserves. So sad.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

