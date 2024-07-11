BBC Sports Reporter's Wife & Daughters Killed In Brutal Crossbow Attack!

A BBC journalist’s world has been turned upside down. He’s just lost his wife and two daughters in a vicious crossbow attack.

John Hunt, a racing commentator for the British outlet, is suffering an immense loss after news broke that his loved ones were murdered in a violent attack… Reportedly at the hands of one of the victims’ ex-boyfriend!

British police arrested 26-year-old Kyle Clifford on Wednesday in connection with the triple murder of Carol, 62, Hannah, 28, and Louise Hunt, 25, according to Sky News. The outlet reported the three women were discovered dead in their Hertfordshire home on Tuesday, with police suspecting the tragedy to have been a “targeted incident” involving a crossbow, and that “other weapons may also have been used.”

How brutal…

After finding the deceased women, Hertfordshire police issued a statement revealing “the suspect was known to the victims” and a manhunt was launched. Kyle was located in a local cemetery — apparently looking like he’d been in a life and death struggle. He was seen being carried out on a stretcher and the Hertfordshire Constabulary revealed:

“He is receiving medical treatment having been found with injuries.”

It wasn’t initially clear how he sustained the injuries, but the cops added that “no shots were fired by police” — yet the perp is in “serious condition.”

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall said:

“Our thoughts remain with the victims’ family and loved ones at this devastating and indescribable time. They are being supported by specially trained officers. This was an unprecedented attack and we are determined to understand the full circumstances of what happened that evening and the events leading up to it. This investigation, as I’m sure people can imagine, will take time. I’d like to reiterate my sincere thanks to the members of public who contacted us yesterday and helped with our inquiries.We are still appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident on Tuesday evening in Bushey and activity in Enfield yesterday that could assist us to please contact police directly.”

How awful.

It was later revealed that Kyle was the ex-boyfriend of Louise, John and Carol’s younger daughter. And it turns out he shot himself with a weapon in the cemetery.

A clearer photograph of Kyle Clifford with his ex-girlfriend, Louise Hunt, who he murdered along with her sister and mother. Manhunt still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/CA9DrUog16 — zenXV (@zenxv) July 10, 2024

In the wake of the devastating news, Sky Sports Racing where John works released the following statement:

“Everyone at Sky Sports Racing is deeply saddened by the tragic deaths in Hertfordshire and our thoughts are with our colleague John Hunt, his family and friends at this awful time.”

Additionally, BBC 5 called the situation “utterly devastating,” adding:

“Our thoughts are with John and his family at this incredibly difficult time and we will provide him with all the support we can.”

What a complete tragedy. Rest in peace Carol, Hannah, and Louise. Our hearts go out to John.

