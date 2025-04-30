Kourtney Kardashian Shares Rare Pics Breastfeeding Baby Rocky!

Kourtney Kardashian is giving us a rare glimpse at life with baby Rocky Barker!

On Instagram Tuesday, the Poosh founder took to her grid to share some snaps of her and Travis Barker‘s 17-month-old son. In the first snap, she’s sat in a chair with the little one in her lap as she gives him a hug. The second one shows the diapered baby lying in his momma’s arms while she breastfeeds him, his face covered up by a white heart emoji.

Aww! Look at that head of hair! And these pics are such an awesome statement on normalizing breastfeeding! Note how she doesn’t put an emoji over that!

Kourt and Trav have given us small peeks at Rocky every so often, but they’re super private with him, always making sure to keep his face covered.

