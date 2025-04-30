Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Meghan Markle Shares SUPER SWEET Looks At Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet! LOOK! Billy Ray Cyrus Reveals The Text Message Elizabeth Hurley Sent That Initiated Their Romance! Benny Blanco Shares BTS Of Prom He Threw For Fiancée Selena Gomez -- Complete With Mall Photoshoot! Martha Stewart Is TOTALLY Hot & Bothered Over Glen Powell! Meghan Markle Hopes She's Home When Prince Archie Reaches BIG Milestone This Week! Elizabeth Hurley Made Her Inner Circle Swear To Keep Billy Ray Cyrus Romance A Secret For A WHILE Before Hard Launch! Sydney Sweeney Got A New Puppy After Breaking Off Engagement To Jonathan Davino Survivor’s Boston Rob & Amber Mariano Celebrate Their 20th Wedding Anniversary!  Kristin Cavallari Shares Rare Pics Of 9-Year-Old Daughter Saylor While Celebrating This Huge Accomplishment! Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian's Son Rocky Is ALREADY Drumming Like Daddy! LOOK! Ed Sheeran Makes Rare Comments On Taylor Swift Friendship: 'Spent Almost Every Single Day With Her' Prince William & Princess Catherine Just Went On Secret 'Second Honeymoon' To Focus On Relationship After Cancer Battle!

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Rare Pics Breastfeeding Baby Rocky!

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Rare Pics Breastfeeding Baby Rocky!

Kourtney Kardashian is giving us a rare glimpse at life with baby Rocky Barker!

On Instagram Tuesday, the Poosh founder took to her grid to share some snaps of her and Travis Barker‘s 17-month-old son. In the first snap, she’s sat in a chair with the little one in her lap as she gives him a hug. The second one shows the diapered baby lying in his momma’s arms while she breastfeeds him, his face covered up by a white heart emoji.

Related: Travis & Kourtney’s Son Rocky Is ALREADY Drumming Like Daddy!

See the post for yourself (below):

Aww! Look at that head of hair! And these pics are such an awesome statement on normalizing breastfeeding! Note how she doesn’t put an emoji over that!

Kourt and Trav have given us small peeks at Rocky every so often, but they’re super private with him, always making sure to keep his face covered.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 30, 2025 08:00am PDT

Share This