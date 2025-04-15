Got A Tip?

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian's Son Rocky Is ALREADY Drumming Like Daddy! LOOK!

It looks like Rocky Barker is taking after his dad in the music department! At just 1 year old!

On Monday, the Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram to post a roundup of pictures and videos from his appearance at Coachella over the weekend. He joined his friend Machine Gun Kelly on stage during Three 6 Mafia’s set, so there were images of him with the guys during their performance. He even dropped a clip of him showing off his impressive drumming skills and a sweet snapshot with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

However, the behind-the-scenes content of the performance isn’t what caught folks’ attention! No, it’s the adorable snapshot of Rocky showing that he’s already taking after his daddy — and starting drumming! In the pic, the toddler can be seen kneeling on what appeared to be a coach, holding two drumsticks in his hands, and practicing on a small drum. Ch-ch-check it out:

OMG! So cute!

Do we have a future drummer here? We’ll see one day! But keep it up, Rocky! What are your reactions to the pic, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments and see more from Trav (below)!

[Image via Travis Barker/Instagram/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]

Apr 15, 2025 14:50pm PDT

