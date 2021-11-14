Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Says Travis Barker Is Her ‘Favorite Everything’ In Sweet Birthday Tribute!

Kourtney Kardashian Says Travis Barker Is Her ‘Favorite Everything’ In Sweet Birthday Tribute!

Kourtney Kardashian sent some love to her beau Travis Barker on his special day!

The 42-year-old reality star hopped on Instagram Sunday to celebrate the Blink-182 drummer’s 46th birthday, penning a sweet message alongside some pictures of the couple. She wrote in the caption:

“I f**king love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!”

Travis responded to his fiancée’s post in the comments section, expressing:

“You’re a dream come true, my soul mate, my everything I LOVE YOU.”

Related: Kourtney Kardashian Gave Travis Barker A Lap Dance At Simon Huck’s Wedding!

Khloé Kardashian also replied to the note, wishing the musician a happy birthday:

“Happy birthday Travis! Such a sweet birthday message! You guys deserve the best.”

Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family also took the time to honor the newest addition to the group, with everyone’s favorite momager Kris Jenner gushing alongside a catalog of images:

“Happy Birthday Travis!!! @travisbarker You are an amazing dad, friend, and fiancé to @KourtneyKardash!!! So happy you guys are so happy and I hope you have the most magical birthday surrounded by everyone you love!!! I love you !!!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)


Then, Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her, Travis, Kourtney, and La La Anthony on IG Stories, saying:

“Happy Birthday Travis! You’re an amazing person and I’m so happy you’re a part of our fam. Xo!”

Kim Kardashian Shares Birthday Tribute To Travis Barker
(c) Kim Kardashian/Instagram

So sweet! We’re glad to see all of this b-day love for Travis!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Nov 14, 2021 14:54pm PDT

Share This