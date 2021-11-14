Kourtney Kardashian Says Travis Barker Is Her ‘Favorite Everything’ In Sweet Birthday Tribute!

Kourtney Kardashian sent some love to her beau Travis Barker on his special day!

The 42-year-old reality star hopped on Instagram Sunday to celebrate the Blink-182 drummer’s 46th birthday, penning a sweet message alongside some pictures of the couple. She wrote in the caption:

“I f**king love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!”

Travis responded to his fiancée’s post in the comments section, expressing:

“You’re a dream come true, my soul mate, my everything I LOVE YOU.”

Khloé Kardashian also replied to the note, wishing the musician a happy birthday:

“Happy birthday Travis! Such a sweet birthday message! You guys deserve the best.”

Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family also took the time to honor the newest addition to the group, with everyone’s favorite momager Kris Jenner gushing alongside a catalog of images:

“Happy Birthday Travis!!! @travisbarker You are an amazing dad, friend, and fiancé to @KourtneyKardash!!! So happy you guys are so happy and I hope you have the most magical birthday surrounded by everyone you love!!! I love you !!!”

Then, Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her, Travis, Kourtney, and La La Anthony on IG Stories, saying:

“Happy Birthday Travis! You’re an amazing person and I’m so happy you’re a part of our fam. Xo!”

So sweet! We’re glad to see all of this b-day love for Travis!

