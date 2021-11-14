Kourtney Kardashian Gave Travis Barker A Lap Dance At Simon Huck’s Wedding!

Well, it certainly looks like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a fun time last night!

On Saturday, the couple put their scorching hot romance on display while attending close family friend Simon Huck and Phil Riportella’s wedding. It comes as no surprise that the 42-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Blink-182 drummer packed on the PDA throughout the evening, given their track record ever since they went Instagram official earlier this year. But this time, they took things to a steamier level!

In an Instagram Story from guest Claudia Oshry, known as Girl With No Job, Kourtney could be seen straddling and dancing on Travis’ lap as his band’s hit single All the Small Things played in the background. The 46-year-old musician is also shown smiling at his future wifey while Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner danced beside them. Take a look at the moment (below):

Talk about an early birthday present! Another image posted by Comments By Celebs also showed Kourtney and Travis on the verge of a make out session, with the rocker planting a kiss on Kourtney’s chest. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

But that’s not all…

The duo shared some highlights from the fun-filled evening, including a sneak peek at the personalized menus for each guest that had their faces drawn on them. They also stopped and posed for some pictures before heading out for the wedding, with Kourt rocking a long black gown with an asymmetrical neck strap and Travis sporting a black tuxedo. The Poosh founder held hands with her beau as they walked down the hallway, captioning the IG post:

“Going to the chapel.”

To which her fiancé responded alongside a red rose emoji:

“Our turn next.”

Ugh, cannot wait! Check out the images (below):

In addition to the lovebirds getting hitched sometime soon, a source previously told E! News that they are also planning having a child together hopefully “by next year.” Kourtney already shares Mason, Penelope, and Reign with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Speaking of which, wonder what he’ll have to say about their wedding escapades!? Anyways…

Meanwhile, Travis also has Landon and Alabama Barker with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Another insider expressed similar sentiments, saying how the two would love to expand their family:

“They would love nothing more than to have a baby together. Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done. Now that she’s with Travis, she wants it even more.”

Reactions to Kourtney and Travis’ latest PDA? Do you think it was too much for the wedding? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

