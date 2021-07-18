Here Is Where Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Reportedly Stand Amid Engagement Rumors!

Does anyone else feel like they have whiplash with these two?!

As we previously reported, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s recent trip to Las Vegas caused quite a stir on social media, with many fans thinking at first that the couple allegedly walked down the aisle together. His daughter Alabama Barker only fueled the theory by sharing a shot of the pair in Sin City that sounded a lot like a congratulatory IG post. She wrote:

“So happy for you guys.”

However, reports soon came out that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had allegedly got engaged instead when her rocker beau popped the question during their weekend getaway. A source close to Travis even told The Sun that the two planned to get hitched sometime later this year, explaining:

“I think Travis has been planning the proposal for ages. They want to start their own family together — that is the bigger thing for them because they both have kids, but they want to bring the two families together.”

Sounds great, right?! Well, we hate to burst everyone’s bubble here, but we may have gotten ahead of ourselves a little bit. Obviously, Kravis hasn’t publicly commented on any of the speculations. But did we expect them to do so?? Not really. Now, multiple sources have confessed to TMZ on Saturday that no secret proposal had actually happened.

Excuse me?! The insiders claimed that Travis and Kourtney aren’t engaged yet and are just incredibly happy with their relationship. And in terms of Alabama’s post, the source claims it was just meant to express her love for seeing the duo still thriving. The outlet also reiterated previous sentiments that “no one would be shocked if they settled down together.”

This is giving us MAJOR J.Lo and A-Rod breakup fiasco vibes!! Just minus the breakup part…

As we’ve said before, it is no secret that Kourt and Travis have been super serious ever since they became Insta official in February. It has pretty much been a waiting game as for when the big news would drop. A source even told E! News that the lovebirds have talked about marriage a lot, saying:

“Kourtney and Travis have talked about marriage. It was an instant connection and bond ever since they became romantically involved. They are in it for the long haul.”

That same confidant added:

“Everyone in the family adores Travis, and their families mesh seamlessly. Kourtney is so close with Travis’s kids now and vice versa. They have become a family unit together, and it’s special.”

So was this the work of momager Kris Jenner? Is this the Poosh founder trying to pull back the rumors so she could announce the surprise on her own terms? Ugh, who knows what is going on! But we would certainly appreciate it if Kourtney and Travis would just clue everyone in already.

What do you think, Perezcious readers? Are they engaged, or did we all simply jump the gun? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

