Alex Rodriguez Jokes About Not Scoring An Invite To Jennifer Lopez’s Friend’s Party Following Split!

Ah, the age old question: who gets which friends after the breakup?

One of the saddest parts of the Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split was how seamlessly they seemed to merge their lives together. The biggest blow was probably dissolving their blended family (they both have two kids), but they were also business partners and had lots of shared couple friends. J.Lo moved on so quickly and thoroughly with Ben Affleck that the formerly engaged couple probably didn’t have a lot of time to navigate disentangling their lives.

When it comes to which pals took whose side, we’d expect Stevie Mackey to end up on Jen’s side. After all, he’s been the Let’s Get Loud artist’s vocal coach for years now. Mackey runs Taco Tuesdays, a popular private party experience where singers can perform for and with each other. Now that we’re allowed to gather in groups again, Taco Tuesdays are back in action — and you can peep Jenny From The Block in attendance at a recent one:

But A.Rod isn’t giving up on this friendship, either. And apparently, he wants back in on the event again! (Do we think he’ll perform??? LOLz!) The former baseball player commented on another one of Mackey’s Instagram clips of the occasion:

“Where is my invite – Stevie?! “

The celebrated vocal coach graciously replied:

“Anytime brother!! Haha.”

As a matter of fact, Alex and Stevie have seemingly kept ties separate from the athlete’s ex-fiancée. Remember A-Rod’s shady remark about Bennifer in the early days of their reunion? He had actually been coming from lunch with Mackey. So perhaps their shared friends are taking the high road instead of taking sides. Or maybe the 45-year-old’s hope of getting back together with the singer isn’t dead after all…

Anyway, Taco Tuesdays take place in LA, where the Second Act star is moving to be closer to Ben. And A-Rod has been hanging in the Hamptons, where he’s been partying with Ben’s ex Lindsay Shookus. (It’s a tiny, complicated tangle of a world when you’re a celeb!)

Though according to Page Six, Bennifer might also be Hamptons-bound soon (there’s been “feverish activity” by crews appearing to get the house ready, say some sources). Considering Alex is renting a house a mere mile from Jen’s mansion, things could be getting very awkward soon. At least Stevie Mackey won’t have to travel far if he wants to visit both his friends!

