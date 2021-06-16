Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Engagement ‘Could Be Right Around The Corner’!!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have only publicly been dating for a few months, but a new report suggests that they could be getting even more serious very, very soon!!

According to Us Weekly, the 45-year-old drummer might put a ring on the 42-year-old reality star’s finger in the near future and plans to do so in the most Kravis way possible. A source recently revealed to the publication:

“An engagement could be right around the corner for Kourtney and Travis. The engagement would be very over the top since Travis loves impressing her. I wouldn’t be surprised if it took place at their favorite place in the world, Disneyland, in front of the kids and family.”

Travis has been wearing a ton of Disney-related merchandise, so has he been trying to give us a little tease all along?? We may have to keep a closer look at these two…

Now, this isn’t the first time the couple has talked about getting hitched. A source previously told Entertainment Tonight that marriage feels like the next logical step for the pair even though things are moving quickly, explaining:

“Kourtney and Travis are in love and have talked about their future and the possibility of getting engaged and married. Kourtney hasn’t felt this strongly about anyone in a while and can see a forever with Travis.”

The confidant also added that while they’ve dated less than a year, the duo has a long history as friends, so this isn’t just a honeymoon-phase discussion:

“Although the couple hasn’t been together for a while, they’ve known each other for years and have a strong connection. Kourtney’s family hasn’t seen her this happy in a while, and they love Travis. The couple’s kids get along great and that has made things much easier for them.”

Of course, Scott Disick may not be too happy about this news. As we’ve previously reported, the 38-year-old has been struggling to accept Kourtney and Travis’ accelerating romance — mainly because he always saw the co-parent’s eventually ending up together:

“Before Travis, Kourtney and Scott were together a lot, and of course now that has changed. Scott has always held out hope that he and Kourtney will end up together, and this is the first time he feels like someone else might prevent that. He doesn’t want to see or hear about it, but he’s trying to deal with it as best as he can.”

Sorry, Lord Disick, you may just have to suck it up! It doesn’t look like Kourtney and Travis will be slowing down anytime soon, so much so we could be having another Kardashian wedding extravaganza before we know it.

Do you think Kourt and Travis will get engaged anytime soon, Perezcious readers? Any guesses as to when it’ll happen? Let us know in the comments (below)!

