Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Vows From Their Vegas Wedding Revealed!

The Elvis impersonator who married Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker is telling all!

As you know by now, the couple surprised everyone when in the wee hours of Monday morning, a few hours after the Grammys, they hit up the One Love Wedding Chapel in downtown Las Vegas. While Kravis may have taken marriage vows in Sin City, they aren’t technically married just yet! Kourtney confirmed on Wednesday that their nuptials earlier this week wasn’t legally binding since they did not get an official license yet, writing on Instagram:

“Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

But that doesn’t mean the two weren’t serious about the whole thing! In fact, Dean Diamond, who got to witness the wedding firsthand as the Presleyan officiant, gushed over just how in love Kourtney and Travis looked at the time.

In an interview with The Sun published on Wednesday, Dean opened up about the wedding ceremony, first confessing that he almost turned down the gig after receiving a call from the duo saying they were going to be late to the chapel. Wow, imagine almost turning down one of the biggest celeb weddings! He shared:

“It was like 12:30 at night and they wanted me to be down there at 1 o’clock, then he called me back and said, ‘No, they’re gonna be late, it’s not gonna be till 2. I almost changed my mind I said, ‘I don’t know if that’s too late because I’ve got weddings the next day’, then he said ‘we’ll sweeten the pot, we’ll give you more money, it’s going to be a celebrity.’”

At first, the impersonator thought it might have been Bruno Mars or Khloé Kardashian after hearing some incorrect rumors, but then Kravis waltzed right on through the door hand-in-hand following an after-party for the Grammys. Not too bad for a last-minute walk down the aisle! Hilariously, the proxy King was only kind of familiar with the Hollywood power couple though, admitting:

“I’m not familiar with Travis’s band but I’ve heard from my son he’s amazing. Of course everyone’s a fan of the Kardashians. I have watched the show.”

So how about those inside deets?

Chapel owner Marty Frierson revealed to the outlet the twosome chose the chapel’s $199 package, which included a $75 minister fee, choice of love songs, silk rose bouquets, and a toast:

“They paid extra for Elvis, I can’t say how much we pay him but it was about $800 in total, and we had two rose bouquets left, they decided to buy both of them.”

Although the Blink-182 drummer wasn’t talking too much while at the chapel, Dean noted how he continued to look at Kourt with so much affection:

“He wasn’t saying as much as her, but he was speaking with his eyes, the way he was looking at her like, ‘Wow, I get to marry you.’”

While Dean performed Can’t Help Falling In Love and A Mess Of Blues (apparently complete with karate chops), the pair kept on kissing and giggling. So typical for them! LOLz! Kourtney and Travis did not have their own vows prepared so they ended up doing “Elvis vows”:

“I talked to them, I said, we’re gonna do two songs. You’re gonna do the Elvis vows. They didn’t have any vows of their own. They had rings on already.”

“Elvis Vows” sound fun and all, but we’re guessing for their “real” wedding they’ll write something special.

Oh and as for that “real”part… even though the lovebirds did not have a marriage license, Dean believes they are married “in the eyes of God” since at the end of the day they entered the chapel and went through with the ceremony:

“So we did the ring ceremony together. I marry people all the time in commitment ceremonies. They don’t have legal papers, but when two hearts are joined together in holy matrimony and when they really love each other, to me, it’s a marriage. And in the old days they didn’t have paperwork.”

As we previously reported, sources told E! News that Kourtney and Travis “had a few drinks and decided it would be funny to go to a chapel and get ‘married.’” Speaking on those reports, Dean confirmed they had been drinking but knew it didn’t matter due to how sincere they were being throughout the ceremony:

“They had. But you know what I’m looking at is how they say their vows. How clear is their speech? Their speech was extremely clear and Travis is looking at her, you know like the way I look at my wife.”

AWWW!!!!

As for the advice he had for the happy couple? Dean said:

“Be best friends and don’t hang around anyone who’s going to try and separate the friendship and your love for one another… causing division or saying anything negative. It was an honor, they were like kids in a candy shop walking in. You see these two beautiful people, they’re really well known and I get to do their wedding, it was really special.”

While this wasn’t Kravis’ final wedding, we cannot deny that all of this sounds like the event had been super romantic and special for the two. And now, we just cannot wait until the huge ceremony happens! Imagine all of the sweet things they’ll say then! (Hopefully we’ll get to watch on Hulu!)

Reactions to the deets about their wedding, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

