Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony Was 'A Total Joke' -- Their REAL Plans Are…

Kravis is keeping us on our toes!

Just about everyone was ready to pop the champagne after reports that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding after the Grammys on Sunday night hit the internet earlier this week. Until it quickly turned out to be one big “joke,” that is. At least that’s what an insider is calling the unofficial wedding now!

Speaking to E! News on Tuesday, a source opened up about the couple’s decision to hit up the One Love Wedding Chapel in Sin City to share vows, even though the whole thing wasn’t actually legal because they didn’t have a marriage license yet. Turns out a few drinks in their system had them running down the altar, the confidant explained:

“They are not legally married. It was a total joke and something fun for them to do. They were out at Delilah on Sunday night after the Grammys and had a few drinks and decided it would be funny to go to a chapel and get ‘married.’ They had a little too much fun in Vegas and thought it would be hilarious.”

Apparently, they “have always joked about running away and just doing it at a chapel in Vegas and not telling anyone,” the insider added:

“They wanted the photos.”

LOLz! Seems like a Kravis thing to do — after all, this isn’t the first time they’ve sparked wedding speculation in Vegas. And who wouldn’t want these snapshots?!

Just because this wedding wasn’t the real deal, it doesn’t mean they’ve totally hit pause on finally saying I do, though. In fact, the official ceremony is coming soon AF!! The source continued:

“Travis and Kourtney are planning to legally get married this year. They have been focusing on having a baby but their plan is to tie the knot before the end of the year.”

So far, Kourt has been anything but a bridezilla, remaining “really relaxed” as Kris Jenner helps her get all the plans in place, the source noted. Love that!

Back in January, another source told the outlet:

“Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details. She’s not a bridezilla at all. Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day. It won’t be a huge event, only close friends and family.”

Sounds like not much has changed! A little practice never hurt anybody either, especially when you get the most adorable photos out of the pretend wedding! It just goes to show how truly excited they are for their big moment, as an insider expressed earlier this year, telling E! News:

“Travis and Kourtney are so in love and have a lot of respect for each other. They are very excited to be married and move on to the next chapter together.”

Can’t wait to see what the official ceremony looks like — we wonder if the Elvis Presley officiant gave them any ideas? Hah! Thoughts?! Are you bummed out the wedding wasn’t real? Let us know (below)!

