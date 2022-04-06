Scott Disick Splits From That Kylie Lookalike And Moves On With A New Model After Kravis’ 'Wedding'!

Apparently, Scott Disick has an update on his love life!

It looks like the 39-year-old Talentless founder has already said goodbye to Kylie Jenner lookalike Holly Scarfone and has moved on with a new woman. According to photos obtained by Dailymail.com, Scott was spotted out grabbing lunch with model Rebecca Donaldson at the Italian restaurant Tra di Noi in Malibu on Tuesday.

That wasn’t the only time they hung out together! According to Us Weekly, Scott and Rebecca were also later seen at the El Lay hotspot Catch before heading over hand-in-hand to a party at On The Rox. And you’ll never guess who else was there with them! His ex-girls Hana Cross and Holly. Yikes!!! It is unclear whether or not the two women had chatted with Lord Disick at any point in the night, but that would certainly make for an awkward date night if it happened.

So who is this new woman that has come into Scott’s life? Per the Daily Record, Rebecca started modeling after winning a local beauty pageant in Perth, Scotland, at the age of 17. She later began her clothing line MUSE Activewear, which she runs pretty much on her own! She told Vestd.com in May:

“I was spending many days and hours during lockdown feeling a little purposeless. I knew I wanted to create something that not only I would wear and be proud of putting my name against, but also something that was missing from the market — affordable, good quality products that are also very wearable day-to-day, as I found I struggled to find items that covered all these aspects.”

Impressive! Even more so, she is 27-year-old! This is certainly a first for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who notoriously dates much younger women. We mean, Amelia Hamlin and Sofia Richie were both teens!

News of Scott’s new romance comes shortly after his ex-girlfriend and baby momma Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker went to One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas to exchange vows – although it wasn’t actually legal since they did not get a marriage license yet. Kourtney wrote on Instagram Wednesday:

“Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

As for why they did it? A source later told E! News that alcohol may have influenced the decision a little bit, explaining:

“They are not legally married. It was a total joke and something fun for them to do. They were out at Delilah on Sunday night after the Grammys and had a few drinks and decided it would be funny to go to a chapel and get ‘married.’ They had a little too much fun in Vegas and thought it would be hilarious.”

Additionally, it turns out the duo “have always joked about running away and just doing it at a chapel in Vegas and not telling anyone.” Plus, the insider noted that Kravis “wanted the photos.” Understandable! The pictures were pretty great, well, at least we thought so. We can imagine Scott might have a different opinion on the whole matter!

