Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Pics From Her Las Vegas Wedding 'With No License' Alongside Travis Barker!

It may not be “official”, but the ceremony still looked cute as heck!

On Wednesday, Kourtney Kardashian oh so casually uploaded pics from her Las Vegas wedding with Travis Barker!

She captioned the snaps:

“Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

See (below)!

