How Kris Jenner Has Been Helping Kim Kardashian Navigate Her Divorce With Kanye West

Kris Jenner is making sure Kim Kardashian has all the love and support she needs amid her messy divorce from Kanye West!

As fans know, the former couple has been in divorce proceedings since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed back in February 2021. But the legal battle has not exactly been smooth sailing, all thanks to Kanye’s constant social media attacks against Kim and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Over the past couple of months, she has been criticized by the 44-year-old rapper for everything from having their 8-year-old daughter North on TikTok to allegedly keeping him away from their four children entirely. While Kanye has since backed off his online harassment, Kim revealed on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that they are not really speaking at the moment:

“Right now it’s good when things are calm, we don’t really communicate, but I think that’s okay sometimes,’ she said. ‘We will. We always will. I’m always his biggest fan. I will always be supportive. That’s just who I am. I spent a decade of my life with this person, and I just have so much love for him. So that’ll never change, but it doesn’t mean that they’re the right one for you and that’s okay too.”

So it is safe to say that Kris has had her hands full when it comes to her daughter’s messy split! And in an interview with Stellar Magazine published on Saturday, the momager opened up about how she has helped Kim navigate her difficult situation with Kanye. She shared with the publication:

“When any one of us is going through something big in our lives, it’s really important for us to understand they’re not always going to have a lot of other people who are going to understand the situation. So we try to be there for her and pay attention to what’s going on. We all spend a lot of our time together. I know she feels, and she knows, that she has the support of her entire family, right?”

No doubt she needed all of the “support” she could get whenever Kanye went off on a tirade on the ‘gram! And the 66-year-old, who has gone through a divorce two times in her life, certainly has a ton of advice to dish out about how to deal with a tough breakup. She said:

“One of the things that we all remind each other of is how to have thick skin. Whatever is going on in our lives, we’re there for each other, no matter what. My kids know I would do anything for them.”

Despite all of the downs with the divorce, Kris applauded the 41-year-old reality star for being an “amazing” parent to their kids at the end of the day:

“I think she’s just doing the best she can to make sure the co-parenting stuff goes well. She’s an amazing mom.”

Despite all of the downs with the divorce, Kris applauded the 41-year-old reality star for being an "amazing" parent to their kids at the end of the day:

