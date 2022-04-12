Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Didn't Speak For 8 MONTHS After She Filed For Divorce!

Kim Kardashian is opening up about the tough time period between when she first filed for divorce from Kanye West back in February of last year to the end of her tumultuous 2021.

The 41-year-old reality TV star spoke up about her now-ex-husband as part of her very informative sit-down with the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast this week. In telling her tale, the SKIMS mogul revealed something very interesting: she and Ye did not speak for a long time after she first took legal action to dissolve their marriage.

Speaking to podcast host Amanda Hirsch about her touch-and-go interactions with the 44-year-old rapper following their split, Kim revealed that the pair didn’t reach out to each other for EIGHT MONTHS after she first filed the legal docs to split. That’s not good!

The Selfish author explained:

“We went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce. And then, you know, we started talking again and I went to the Donda premiere.”

Wow!

Eight months?! With four kids together?? We can certainly understand the difficult emotional situation between Kim and Kanye themselves, but a lack of communication like that must make coparenting SO difficult.

Kim actually addressed that part of it, too, explaining that she and Ye both made time for their children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 — even despite the divorce decree hanging over their heads:

“I just took a minute of not talking and I think in all relationships that it’ll be like that. I hope we are the coparenting goals at the end of the day. I look back and my mom and dad went through their hard time and it took people a minute to readjust and I’ve seen it all before.”

To that end, Kim remained consistent in this interview with her previous comments about the Donda rapper’s parenting skills. Reflecting positively on how much Kanye clearly loves his family, Kim said:

“He’s an amazing dad and I never really judged the way someone wants to communicate, whether it’s the way I would or not. I know who he is inside. And I know what he means to say, and I know what he means to express, and that’s the beauty of knowing someone for so many years. It can be stressful and it can be a lot of things, but I think you just have to be positive when you have kids and you just have to look at the positive as hard as it is.”

She also appeared intent on continuing to take the high road with Ye even amid some of the difficulties the pair faced as they split up in the public eye. One of the most persistent challenges has been the reaction of each star’s fan base, as Kim noted:

“He has such a supportive and amazing strong fan base and they’re amazing. And just because people aren’t together anymore, doesn’t mean that now those people have to not like me and my fan base doesn’t have to not like him. There shouldn’t be all this external beef, like it’s hard enough already for families to go through a divorce, especially in the public eye.”

Well said. Trying to keep things smooth (and safe!!) for everybody involved.

At the end of the day, Kim just wants the best for her ex-husband. The rapper has appeared to move on romantically after being connected to 24-year-old Instagram model Chaney Jones, and for the reality TV superstar, that’s just fine:

“I just want him to be happy and she seems like the sweetest, I’m just whatever makes you happy. I don’t care what it is. I just think that it’ll reflect in your life and your everything, you know, and how you are as a parent. So as long as he’s happy, I genuinely want that for him.”

Very gracious of her!

What do U think about the ex-couple’s current coparenting landscape, Perezcious readers?! Eight months of no contact is something. But hopefully now that the divorce has moved forward and these two have had some time to reflect, they can continue to get to a healthy place!

