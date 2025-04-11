RHONY Alum Ramona Singer ROASTED By Fans For Heavily Editing New Pic To Look Younger!

Ramona Singer, you are not fooling anyone here!

On Thursday, The Real Housewives of New York City alum took to Instagram to post a picture of herself hanging out with friends Steven LaRochelle and Mo Kanafani in Palm Beach, Florida — and she looked completely unrecognizable! No, it’s because she changed her hair color or whatever! Ramona appeared to have edited her face so that she looked significantly younger! Like, she went from 68 years old to a teenager with one click of a button! Ch-ch-check out the pic for yourself (below):

Girrrrllll… No…

Under the post, the reality star received a ton of comments calling her out for the “egregious” FaceTune job! Some couldn’t help but think she looks a lot like her 29-year-old daughter, Avery Singer, in it! See the reactions:

“The fact that we don’t have a camera on her while she’s editing this masterpiece is upsetting.” “Ramona you look like a newborn.” “I love you Ramona…. but come on!!! This makes you look younger than Avery.” “Now if you’re gonna Facetune the smithereens out of your face don’t you think you should also do your hand” “She went from 65 to 16 in 2.4 seconds!” “I’m screaming with this Edit Ramona” “Is Ramona in the room with us?” “Ramona… c’mon on now girl….” “Omg I’m sorry. The face app filter is just toooooo much!!!” “Ramona Benjamin Button”

We’ve seen some wild Photoshopped photos over the years, but this one may take the cake! She may even beat out RHOC‘s Jeana Keough for the crown! What are YOUR thoughts on the edited snapshot, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

