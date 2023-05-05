Kris Jenner Suggested Khloé Kardashian’s Baby Name On TV MONTHS Ago!

Was Kris Jenner dropping hints about Khloé Kardashian’s baby boy’s name a while ago?!

After waiting almost a year for the 38-year-old reality star to reveal her son’s moniker to the world, it came out on Thursday that she and Tristan Thompson settled on the name: Tatum Robert Thompson. What a beautiful way to honor her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., and keep the alliteration tradition! An insider told US Sun about the decision:

“There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or should it be Robert Tatum. Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert, because it honors her dad and her brother. Kris in particular was keen for the baby to be called Robert and was steering Khloé towards that. It took Khloé a little while to settle on the name but ultimately she went with Tatum Robert, which is in keeping with Tristan and True’s names starting with a ‘T.’”

Understandable! Although everyone found out about his exact name this week, it turned out that we actually heard it MONTHS ago! During the first episode of season two of The Kardashians, Kris noted that “the biggest thing that you need to think about now is a name.” To which Khloé replied:

“It is going to start with a T. I mean, that’s only the names I’ve been looking at.”

That’s when Kris whipped out her phone and listed a bunch of T names, saying:

“Tyler, Tucker, Tatum… We could name him Travis and then just have an easy three.”

OMG! So is it safe to say that Kris gets the credit for naming Khloé’s baby?! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

