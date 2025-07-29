Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Let Their Daughters Curse! Here's Why!

Dax Shepard has shared another one of his and Kristen Bell‘s surprising parenting tactics!

While chatting on the Armchair Expert podcast with his guest Seth Meyers, the actor revealed he and his wife let their daughters, Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10, swear. Under certain conditions, that is! He explained:

“I fully swear in front of my kids. They are allowed to swear, not with impunity, but when it’s called for, and they land it, and it’s in the house and not out at a restaurant, it’s okay.”

He went on to say this was to give the girls more control over their language, although he didn’t really explain what situations swearing would be “called for”. Maybe stubbing a toe? LOLz! What’s the criteria there?

The 50-year-old continued:

“My defense of it is. I just told the girls, like, ‘Hey, these are noises that come out of your mouth, and you assign what they mean to you’.”

He did acknowledge while this is his way of doing things, he understands if other parents don’t see it his way.

This isn’t the first time Dax and Kristen have brought up some of their unique parenting choices, though. We mean, most recently they confessed to letting their daughters roam free in an amusement park in Denmark last year… that one had a lot of controversy tacked onto it, as you can imagine! This also isn’t even the first time we’ve heard of their two girls swearing…

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Kristen Bell/Instagram]