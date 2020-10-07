Kristen Stewart Opens Up About The Pressure Of Coming Out As Queer In Public — & Why It’s So Much Better Now!

Kristen Stewart is proud to be a queer woman — but it took her years of self-discovery to get there!

The Charlie’s Angels star sat down with fellow queer actress Clea DuVall for a cover interview for InStyle’s November issue and got uncharacteristically candid about her coming out journey.

During the chat, KStew spoke out on the intense pressure she faced in coming out publicly before she even knew herself what her sexuality was, and explained how she’s grown to become more accepting about the public’s fascination with her love life.

The conversation came up when DuVall — the director of Stewart’s upcoming film Happiest Season, which follows a woman who has yet to come out to her family but brings her girlfriend (Stewart) home for Christmas — asked whether the star’s own experiences drew her to the project. Stewart replied:

“Yeah. The first time I ever dated a girl, I was immediately being asked if I was a lesbian. And it’s like, ‘God, I’m 21 years old.’ I felt like maybe there were things that have hurt people I’ve been with. Not because I felt ashamed of being openly gay but because I didn’t like giving myself to the public, in a way. It felt like such thievery.”

Referencing her famous previous (hetero) relationship with Robert Pattinson, she continued:

“This was a period of time when I was sort of cagey. Even in my previous relationships, which were straight, we did everything we could to not be photographed doing things — things that would become not ours. So I think the added pressure of representing a group of people, of representing queerness, wasn’t something I understood then. Only now can I see it. Retrospectively, I can tell you I have experience with this story. But back then I would have been like, ‘No, I’m fine. My parents are fine with it. Everything’s fine.’ That’s bulls**t. It’s been hard. It’s been weird. It’s that way for everyone.”

It’s called a coming out *process* for a reason, y’all!

The 30-year-old, who is now said to be dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer, also addressed whether she still feels pressure to be a spokesperson for the LGBTQ+ community, sharing:

“I did more when I was younger, when I was being hounded about labeling myself. I had no reticence about displaying who I was. I was going out every day knowing I’d be photographed while I was being affectionate with my girlfriend, but I didn’t want to talk about it. I did feel an enormous pressure, but it wasn’t put on me by the [LGBTQ+] community. People were seeing those pictures and reading these articles and going, ‘Oh, well, I need to be shown.’ I was a kid, and I felt personally affronted.”

But things have really changed in that department! Now Kristen is happy to give younger LGBTQ+ folks a good example:

“Now I relish it. I love the idea that anything I do with ease rubs off on somebody who is struggling. That s**t’s dope! When I see a little kid clearly feeling themselves in a way that they wouldn’t have when I grew up, it makes me skip.”

AH-Mazing!

We’re so glad KStew’s now comfortable in her own skin — and making other queer people feel comfortable in theirs because of it!

