Kristin Cavallari Recalls Jaw-Dropping Childhood Bad Behavior That Started WHEN? This Is Crazy Work!

Kristin Cavallari started young… and she never looked back!

The latest episode of the MTV alum’s podcast Let’s Be Honest is a doozy, y’all. Of course, Kristin has never been shy when sharing things about her life on the pod. But this week, in releasing her back-to-school episode, she decided to go back in the day and tell her listeners all about how crazy she was as a teenager. (And way before her teen years, too!)

So, the ep is appropriately titled “My Career In Being The World’s Biggest Troublemaker.” That title is perfect, ’cause KCav opened up about how her mean streak started in the FOURTH GRADE!!!

She recalled how that year in elementary school, a diary she’d been writing in was confiscated by a teacher. The problem? Well, the Laguna Beach alum had written a bad word in it, as she explained:

“In fourth grade I had a diary and for whatever reason I took my diary to school one day. And you know, at home I had written in it whatever I said. I wrote the word ‘f**k.'”

She went on to note that (a) teachers shouldn’t read students’ diaries, but also (b) she got dinged by the school regardless:

“My teacher took my diary at some point and read my f**king diary. I’m sorry, that should not be allowed. I don’t care if my diary is on school property, you shouldn’t be allowed to just take my diary and read it. But she saw that I wrote the word ‘f**k,’ and I got in trouble for that.”

Okay, first off, we get what she’s saying about diaries being private. But also, what fourth grader is just dropping f-bombs left and right?!

Yeesh!

But that was only the start of the chaos. Jay Cutler‘s ex-wife called eighth grade the true “turning point” in her life. That was when she started doing really wild stuff, like faking illnesses to call out of school, taking trains without adults or telling her parents where she went, drinking alcohol at school (!), and even piercing her bellybutton with a safety pin (!!!). Girl…

And then came the shoplifting. By tenth grade, Kristin was pilfering stuff from stores. Not because she needed it! She grew up plenty comfortable in the ritzy beachside locale of Laguna Beach, California. No, she stole just to feel the rush of sneaking and swiping. She explained:

“It was like my sophomore year, you know, shoplifting. In high school, I didn’t need the money. It was for the adrenaline rush and to see what I could get away with. You know, kids do that s**t.”

That they do…

It all came to a head one day when Kristin and some highs school pals went into a store and started swiping stuff — just like always. For whatever reason, Kristin opted to layer stolen items onto herself before walking out instead of stuffing it in her purse. Bad call! The store owner called the cops, officers showed up, and the girls all got busted.

Kristin explained how she lied to the officers’ faces when asked if she had tried to steal anything:

“So the cops came and they obviously found all of the clothes and everything else in my friends’ purses. And I am going, ‘I didn’t steal anything, this is bull s**t, like, I shouldn’t be getting in trouble.’ And the cops really believed me. I mean, I had them going. I was a great liar in high school.”

Yeah, they believed her… for a little while! The girls were taken to the police station, and everybody got patted down. When cops got to Kristin, well, you can probably already guess how this story ends:

“So, I had everyone going and everyone believing me. And then I got the old pat-down, and what do you know? They found all of my articles of clothing. And the cops were so mad at me for lying, as they should have been.”

For that, Kristin said she paid the biggest price out of all her pals: the rest of the girls were given about 20 hours of community service to complete while KCav landed 100! But you know what they say: don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time.

That wasn’t the only run-in Kristin had with the Laguna Beach PD back then, either. She recalled how she and then-boyfriend Stephen Colletti were having an argument on the side of the road one time when cops showed up, split up the couple, and took Kristin — who was still underage — back to her parents’ house. That must have been a fun conversation with mom and dad…

