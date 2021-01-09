Kristin Cavallari & Jeff Dye Exchange The L-Word During Live Video Chat! Oh SNAP!

Kristin Cavallari and her “sources” can try to downplay her connection to Chicago-based comedian Jeff Dye or whatever, but after this video, there’s really not much left to deny!

On Friday night, the 37-year-old comedian joined the 34-year-old Very Cavallari star for a public Instagram Live video chat along with a couple of her friends. And during the chat, the pair was super cute and flirty in front of fans while also dropping the ‘L’ bomb for each other at the very end! Yep!

At one point during the chat, a fan asked Dye about his dating history, and the funny man hilariously responded that his longest relationship “is about four months long.” Of course, the joke there was that he and the reality TV alum were first romantically linked back in October — or about four months ago. LOLz!

Cavallari playfully replied to it, too, saying “Oh, no” and laughing it off. Dye then asked fans watching the feed if they wanted him to reveal who that relationship was with — before winking at the Nashville resident and proud momma. Awww! Kristin came back with another cute and sweet comment, remarking “Aww, sweet little Jeffy,” before moving things along.

But that’s not even the most interesting part! At the very end of the video, the pair exchanged verbal “I love you” messages with each other before hanging up and ending the call. Ummmmmm WHOA! That’s certainly a big step!!

As you can see from the pair of screenshots put side by side (below), the pair had a lot of fun on IG with Kristin’s friend:

Love it! What a nice Friday night, especially in these pandemic times!

(And apparently they love each other! After just four months, eh?! Hey, when you know, you know…)

Of course, Kristin hasn’t been shy about discussing her new-and-improved self ever since splitting from now-estranged husband Jay Cutler last year.

Days ago, the SoCal native opened up — again on IG — about “the ups and downs, highs and lows” of her 33rd year on this planet while ringing in birthday #34, as you can see (below):

Clearly, the newly single young momma has found her spark again after a decade of marriage and an unfortunate end to that relationship.

And yes, she’s all-in on it with Dye, too!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Are you shippin’ this new couple, or nah?!

Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)!

