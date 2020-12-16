Kristin Cavallari's Rumored Boyfriend Jeff Dye Hilariously Responds To Austen Kroll Dating Rumors!

Jeff Dye just commented on Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll‘s dating rumors — and we are cackling!!

The 37-year-old made his opinion loud and clear on Tuesday when he tweeted:

“He wishes. ”

LOLz! At least he seems to be in good spirits amid this fake love triangle fiasco!

As you’ll recall, Dye was last seen with Cavallari earlier this month when they were caught showing off some serious PDA while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas.

Just last weekend, rumors and speculation skyrocketed about the fashion designer’s love life when she took to social media in a posting frenzy with Austen. While reportedly single, the Very Cavallari lead has been making her rounds! Again, no judgement, she has ever right to explore her options (except maybe with a mask on next time, we are a year into a global pandemic after all!).

Now, the single woman is claiming she’s just “FRIENDS” with the Southern Charm star, but we’re picking up quite a bit of chemistry. What do you think about all of this, Perezcious readers?! Should Jeff be so confident or could Kristin be moving on? Help us keep up with this rapidly changing romance in the comments (below)!

