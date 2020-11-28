Kristin Cavallari Shades Lauren Conrad & Says She's 'Accepting Applications' For A Boyfriend In Q&A!

Kristin Cavallari had a lot to say this week, evidently!

The former Laguna Beach and The Hills star popped up on Instagram to host a video Q&A alongside BFF Justin Anderson which was, as other outlets have noted, “fueled by red wine.” LOLz! That, indeed…

For the Q&A, fans submitted all kinds of questions, including some about former foe Lauren Conrad, and others asking Kristin for more info on her rumored new boyfriend, comedian Jeff Dye.

Let’s start there, actually; when asked by Dye — who Kristin was spotted kissing in Chicago back in October, you’ll recall — the Very Cavallari star didn’t have much to say on the boyfriend front. In fact, she tried to walk it back, telling the fan who asked the question that she was not dating the comedian, instead saying (below):

“No, we’re just good friends actually.”

Of course, Cavallari was linked to Dye last month after that kissing situation, and even though insiders have said there’s “nothing serious” going on between the two of them, it certainly makes you wonder…

Nevertheless, Kristin did admit during the Q&A that she was openly “accepting applications” for a boyfriend, so maybe she’s looking for something more serious and structured back in Nashville?! You’ll recall she bought a new pad there after splitting from now-estranged husband Jay Cutler earlier this year following seven years of marriage. The pair still has three kids together to co-parent — Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5 — so these two haven’t seen the last of each other by a long shot.

Another super-shady highlight from the Q&A: one fan asked whether Kristin would rather be “stuck in a room with” her former Laguna Beach rival in Conrad, or her ex-BFF Kelly Henderson. In response, both Cavallari and Anderson took a sip of their drinks and looked away from the camera… Awkward!!!

The jewelry designer had nicer things to say about ex-BF Stephen Colletti, at least. When one Q&A fan asked her to play “F**k, Marry, Kill” with Colletti, Brody Jenner, and Justin Bobby [Brescia], Cavallari chose him as her marriage pick!

Kristin said (below):

“I would marry Stephen, I would f**k Brody [Jenner] and I would probably kill Justin Bobby [Brescia]. No hard feelings, only because I haven’t talked to him since The Hills.”

LOLz!!!

By the end of the Q&A, though, Kristin knew she was in trouble — well, sort of.

With all the shade thrown in the red wine-induced environment, she joked she was “going to be in trouble” for it in the aftermath, telling Anderson:

“This was my first Q&A. I’m going to be in trouble tomorrow. I’m sorry. I don’t apologize to anybody. I never have and I never will. I’m not f**king sorry.”

Ha! Love it!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?!

Sound OFF with your take on Kristin Cavallari’s Q&A and more, all down in the comments (below)!!!

