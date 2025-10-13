Got A Tip?

Kristin Cavallari

Laguna Beach Reunion! Kristin Cavallari & Lauren Conrad Share RARE Pic Together After Stephen Colletti Marriage News!

Laguna Beach Reunion! Kristin Cavallari & Lauren Conrad Share RARE Pic Together -- Right After Stephen Colletti Revealed His Marriage!

Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad are officially burying the hatchet… now that Stephen Colletti is married, that is!

On Instagram Sunday, the Uncommon James founder shared a super rare pic of herself and her Laguna Beach nemesis! The duo were dressed in monochrome ensembles, with Lauren donning white and Kristin in an all-black look. Perhaps a reference to the infamous “A Black & White Affair” episode of the MTV show?? Ha!

In the caption, the Very Cavallari star wrote:

“Everyone can put away their team Lauren and team Kristin shirts now”

LOLz!

Related: Kristin Reveals What Happened With Lindsay Lohan AFTER Meltdown Catching Her In Bed With Co-Star!

See for yourself (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari)

This news, of course, comes right after their former love triangle member announced he’d quietly gotten married to longtime girlfriend Alex Weaver. Perfect timing, huh?

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Kristin Cavallari/Lauren Conrad/Instagram/MTV/YouTube]

Oct 13, 2025 11:30am PDT

