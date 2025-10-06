Got A Tip?

Surprise! Laguna Beach's Stephen Colletti Is MARRIED!

OMG! This isn’t a drill — Stephen Colletti and Alex Weaver are officially husband and wife!

On Instagram Friday, the One Tree Hill alum made a joint post with his NASCAR reporter bride announcing they’d quietly tied the knot — two whole years after getting engaged! The gorgeous photos feature Alex in a Nadine Merabi mini dress as she stands next to Stephen, who’s wearing a sleek black suit and a white button up. They didn’t share anything more than that, simply captioning the intimate photos:

“Mr. & Mrs.”

See for yourself (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alex Weaver (@al_weave)

Beautiful!

We’ve come a long way since the Laguna Beach days, haven’t we? We can’t help but wonder how Kristin Cavallari is feeling right now!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Stephen Colletti/Kristin Cavallari/Instagram]

Oct 06, 2025 12:00pm PDT

