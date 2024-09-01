Tori Spelling Has The STRANGEST Morning Routine With Her Son Beau -- Is This Insane Or Genius?!

Well, this is one way to parent!

Tori Spelling has a few very strange routines that involve her 7-year-old son Beau. By far, the strangest revolves around the fact that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum can’t seem to poop alone, and so she needs the young man in the bathroom with her every single time she needs to do a number two. Yeah…

But as we’re finding out now, that’s only scratching the surface as far as strange routines go! On the latest episode of her misSPELLING podcast, along with special guest Debbie Gibson, the longtime television star revealed that she’s got another super weird nighttime-slash-wakeup call routine with Beau, too!

Talking about her own laziness — or possibly the smartest parenting hack of all time — Spelling revealed the trick she uses to allow Beau to have a few extra minutes of sleep: to have him dress in his next-day clothes the night before!!

And in the end, it grants Tori herself a few extra minutes of sleep, too:

“It’s so bad. I’ve gotten so lazy with my youngest one — ’cause there’s so many — that at night I put him in his clothes for the next day. And convinced him that it’s cool to do that.”

Wow!!

She explained how he does his whole nighttime routine, then she has convinced him to get dressed in his next-day clothes that evening before bed just so that he can sleep in the outfit and get out of bed rolling a little later (and a little bit quicker!) in the morning:

“So, he has dinner, he takes his bath — sometimes. I’m just kidding, he always takes his bath. But then I’ll be like, ‘Hey, dude, you know, it’ll save like an extra five minutes if we get dressed now and then you can sleep later.'”

In turn, that allows the television veteran herself to sleep in just a few minutes more, too:

“I can sleep later, wink wink.”

Amazing!

That doesn’t mean she doesn’t question herself for taking the easy way out. During her convo with Gibson, Tori pondered whether what she was doing wasn’t, you know, a little bit goofy:

“Am I a bad mom?”

But like a true friend, Debbie clapped back at any assertion that Tori was falling short! The superstar singer said:

“I think, if you’re getting through it, you’re good.”

Amen to that!

What do U think of Tori’s life hack here, though, Perezcious readers?! Is it a genius move?? Or completely off the wall and bonkers?! Sound OFF with your takes down in the comments (below)!!!

