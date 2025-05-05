Kristin Cavallari Shows Everyone The D**k Pic Harry Jowsey Sent Her On New Reality Show! And 'It's Gigantic'!

Got A Tip?

Oh, Harry Jowsey REALLY shot his shot with Kristin Cavallari!

It was no secret the pair had mad chemistry when the Too Hot To Handle star appeared on Kristin’s podcast in January. Even though he was “celibate,” he said he’d break his streak to be with her “right now.” Fans were into it!

In the trailer for her new E! docuseries, Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, out on Monday, Kristin reveals Harry went even further than flirting. He sent her “a d**k pic”! WHOA!

Hilariously, she even calls him out on it publicly. He looks so embarrassed when asked about it on stage. In the footage, Harry lowers his head and rests his mic on his forehead. Hah!

Meanwhile, in BTS footage, Kristin rides in a car with her bestie Justin Anderson. She pulls out her phone to show him the NSFW photo. Justin actually gasps, exclaiming:

“It’s gigantic!”

Hah! Elsewhere, Harry asks Kristin backstage if fans will see her boobs on stage, and she laughs, “Probably. Hell yeah!”

Ch-ch-check it out:

OMG! We bet there’s lots more to come from these two in the full show! We hope we get to see…

Reactions? Share them (below)!

May 05, 2025 11:40am PDT

