Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson CONFIRMS The Crazy Peeing In Bottles Rumor! However… Chris Pratt Blasted By Fans For 'Both Sides' Election Op-Ed Did Prince Harry Get A Tattoo?! Bombshell Report: The Rock Pees In Bottles & Makes PAs Handle It -- Costs Movie MILLIONS By Showing Up 8 Hours Late Every Day! Kristin Cavallari Reveals The ‘Hottest Guy’ She’s Ever Hooked Up With! Chris Evans Confirms He & Alba Baptista Got Married! Is Chris Hemsworth Splitting From Elsa Pataky & Quitting Acting?! Double Date! Harry & Meghan Hung Out With Chris Evans & New Wife Alba Baptiste In Portugal! Chris Evans Is Going To Do A LOT Fewer Movies From Now On Thanks To New Wife Alba Baptista! Chris Evans & 26-Year-Old Alba Baptista Are Having ANOTHER Wedding For Her Family In Portugal! Chris Evans Reportedly Gets Married To Alba Baptista During Intimate Ceremony In Massachusetts! Chris Evans’ Brother Goes To Bat From Him & His Relationship With Alba Baptista!

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari Swears She Never Dated THIS Actor Despite Rumors!

Kristin Cavallari Swears She Never Dated THIS Actor Despite Years Of Rumors!

Kristin Cavallari is setting the record straight about a few details regarding her dating history!

As Perezcious readers know, the reality star has been romantically linked to a few hunky stars over the years — including Chris Evans! Yes, Captain America himself! Back in 2008, rumors Kristin was dating the actor started after The New York Post claimed the pair “hooked up” at the opening of Cabana One at the Mayfair Hotel in Miami. Ooh la la!

Kristin Cavallari Swears She Never Dated THIS Actor Despite Years Of Rumors!
(c) MEGA/WENN

Related: Ben Affleck’s Relatable — But Shocking — Confession About Dating After J.Lo Divorce!

However, The Hills alum is ready to address what happened between them — or, more so, what didn’t, which was everything! On a new episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, Kristin swore nothing ever happened between them! She never even went on one single date with Chris! What!

The Uncommon James founder thinks the rumor started because she and the Marvel star had a “similar friend group” at the time. She continued:

“We were at an event one night and there was a group of us there. We saw each other socially. I never dated Chris Evans. Never, ever, ever, ever. Didn’t even go on one date. Literally nothing ever happened.”

So, Kristin would like for outlets to remove Chris “from [her] dating portfolio” moving forward, “thank you very much.” Duly noted! But now we know why she did not pick Chris as the “hottest guy” she has hooked up with! They supposedly were never a thing! LOLz!

Also, Kristin decided to clear up another false dating rumor for the “thousandth time” since she was on a roll during the episode! The television personality then insisted once again that she never dated her The Hills co-star Justin Bobby Brescia despite reports. The only thing the duo has ever done was kiss, but it happened on camera because the producers asked them to:

“Not one time did I see him outside of filming. I think the one time I kissed him was literally when they asked me to kiss him on camera.”

Since Kristin was a “team player” and got a check, she was all for it back then! She added:

“I was getting paid like I would a scripted show. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do that.’”

Fair enough! Get that bag!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you shocked to hear Kristin was never with Chris? Listen to her clap back about the rumors (below):

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 15, 2025 11:00am PDT

Share This