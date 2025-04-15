Kristin Cavallari Swears She Never Dated THIS Actor Despite Rumors!

Kristin Cavallari is setting the record straight about a few details regarding her dating history!

As Perezcious readers know, the reality star has been romantically linked to a few hunky stars over the years — including Chris Evans! Yes, Captain America himself! Back in 2008, rumors Kristin was dating the actor started after The New York Post claimed the pair “hooked up” at the opening of Cabana One at the Mayfair Hotel in Miami. Ooh la la!

However, The Hills alum is ready to address what happened between them — or, more so, what didn’t, which was everything! On a new episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, Kristin swore nothing ever happened between them! She never even went on one single date with Chris! What!

The Uncommon James founder thinks the rumor started because she and the Marvel star had a “similar friend group” at the time. She continued:

“We were at an event one night and there was a group of us there. We saw each other socially. I never dated Chris Evans. Never, ever, ever, ever. Didn’t even go on one date. Literally nothing ever happened.”

So, Kristin would like for outlets to remove Chris “from [her] dating portfolio” moving forward, “thank you very much.” Duly noted! But now we know why she did not pick Chris as the “hottest guy” she has hooked up with! They supposedly were never a thing! LOLz!

Also, Kristin decided to clear up another false dating rumor for the “thousandth time” since she was on a roll during the episode! The television personality then insisted once again that she never dated her The Hills co-star Justin Bobby Brescia despite reports. The only thing the duo has ever done was kiss, but it happened on camera because the producers asked them to:

“Not one time did I see him outside of filming. I think the one time I kissed him was literally when they asked me to kiss him on camera.”

Since Kristin was a “team player” and got a check, she was all for it back then! She added:

“I was getting paid like I would a scripted show. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do that.’”

Fair enough! Get that bag!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you shocked to hear Kristin was never with Chris? Listen to her clap back about the rumors (below):

