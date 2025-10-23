Kroy Biermann Warned Wife Of Kim Zolciak's New Boyfriend About Her!

Just when y’all thought the Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann divorce drama couldn’t get messier, it’s exploding into someone else’s divorce! Buckle up, y’all, because this story continues to be something straight out of a Bravo fever dream. LOLz!

So, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Jillian Green — the estranged wife of Kim’s rumored new man, businessman Kyle Mowitz — dropped some serious bombshells during a June deposition. And judging by the sound of these claims, Kroy is apparently still keeping tabs on his ex.

Green was grilled by Mowitz’s legal team about Kim, and her answers were… well… yeah. According to the mag, which reported on the contents of the transcript on Wednesday, Green said this about Kim during the depo:

“I have watched her on TV for years and just seen in many articles online that her life is filled with drama, and she’s in a very nasty divorce. I’ve heard from others locally in the community that have gone to the same school that her children recently went to that she’s dramatic and didn’t show up much for her children’s activities.”

Mowitz’s lawyer followed up by asking if Green thought Kim would be a good influence on her kids:

“So you don’t believe that she would be a positive sort of presence in your children’s life. Is that fair to say?”

To which Green didn’t hold back:

“Correct.”

Ouch! Then, when asked whether Kim had even met her children, Green said simply:

“I don’t know.”

But here’s where things go from reality TV-level dramatic to straight-up cinematic. Green testified that Kroy himself supposedly called her to talk about Kim!!!

Regarding the content of the phone call Green allegedly had with the 40-year-old former NFL star, Jillian said it was about:

“Kyle and Kim’s involvement and his concern [about their relationship].”

Yes, the former Atlanta Falcons star reportedly reached out to his estranged wife’s new guy’s estranged wife to warn her about Kim. You can’t make this up.

Green claimed Kroy told her that Kim would “financially … drain money from Kyle.” Apparently, Kroy even came armed with receipts — like, literal ones — by showing Instacart and grocery orders Kim had allegedly charged to Kyle’s credit card. Green said she didn’t total the charges up, but she supposedly did take photos of them to pass along to her legal team.

Then, later in her testimony, Green said Kroy didn’t stop there about the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum:

“[He said] that she was narcissistic and had a gambling problem, wasn’t present for her children.”

Oof…

According to Green, she and Kroy met once, privately, at her cousin’s home. No romance, she claimed! Just a meeting between two people with, uh, let’s say… a common interest. She also said during the June deposition that they haven’t spoken in over two months by then, and also that she deleted their texts. (Oh, my, how convenient!)

But wait, there’s more! Mowitz’s lawyer dropped a little surprise of his own during questioning back in that June depo:

“Would it surprise you to learn that [Biermann] was outside of Kyle’s residence yesterday?”

And to that, Green replied:

“Yes. Well, I mean, he told me that he was.”

Kroy lurking outside Kyle’s house?! This saga just went full Lifetime movie.

Green did say that she wasn’t worried for her estranged husband’s safety, but still… come on. This is wild even by Bravo standards. Between the subpoenas, the credit card drama, and Kroy allegedly playing private investigator, Kim’s post-Bravo life is sounding like must-see TV.

Stay tuned, y’all, because we have a feeling that this saga is just getting started…

[Image via R. Wong/WENN]